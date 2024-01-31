With 5.73% CAGR, Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Growth to Surpass USD 5.3 billion by 2030

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

The Hydrographic Survey Equipment industry holds great potential in the near future to the rise in the global maritime industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Type (Sensing Systems, Positioning Systems, Optical System, Profilers, Software, Others), by Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water), by Platform (Surface Vessels, USVs And UUVs, Aircraft), by Application (Hydrographic Or Bathymetry Survey, Port And Harbor Management, Offshore Oil And Gas Survey, Cable Or Pipeline Route Survey, Others), by End User (Commercial, Research, Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global hydrographic survey equipment industry was accounted for $3.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2030.

By type, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global hydrographic survey equipment market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period, due to rise in reliance on software and rapid shift toward unmanned survey vehicles and automation. The report includes analysis of other segments such as sensing systems, positioning systems, optical systems, profilers, and others.

Advent of unmanned survey vehicles, incorporation of various technologies to support customer-friendly approach, and reduced cost of operations have boosted the growth of the global hydrographic survey equipment market. However, high production cost and increased market competitiveness hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for hydrographic survey equipment in developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

In addition, the rise in awareness about global warming, rising ocean levels across the globe, and increasing carbon footprint has proliferated the need for hydrographic surveys in the research community to study the effect of such changes on ocean beds. Hydrographic surveys also allow researchers to gauge the quality of water and the impact of pollution on marine ecosystems. Initiatives are taken by nonprofit organizations coupled with environmentalists to support the business growth within the forecast period.

By end user, the market is divided into commercial, research, and defense. By type, the market is classified into sensing systems, positioning, system, optical system, profilers, software, and others. Based on depth, the hydrographic survey equipment market is segmented into shallow water, and deepwater. The platform segment is categorized into surface vessels, unmanned surface vessels (USVs) & unmanned underwater vessels (UUVs), and aircraft. The application segment is divided into hydrographic or bathymetry survey, port & harbor management, offshore oil & gas survey, cable or pipeline route survey, and others.

By region, the global hydrographic survey equipment market growth across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to high demand on the commercial and military fronts in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period, owing to rise in efforts taken by private and government players to support boarder protection and regional trade.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐊𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐆 𝐆𝐑𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐒𝐀

𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡

𝐒𝐲𝐪𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐈𝐱𝐛𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐀𝐒

𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐭𝐝

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐗𝐘𝐋𝐄𝐌

𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By end user, the commercial segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By type, the software segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By depth, the deepwater segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2030).

By platform, the USVs And UUVs segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By Application, the offshore oil and gas survey is forecasted to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

