Stallion Uranium Engages Axiom Exploration for Aerial Gravity Survey over Gunter Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Axiom Exploration Group to conduct an Aerial Gravity Survey over its Gunter Lake ("Gunter Lake” or the "Project") Uranium Project in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.



The aerial gravity survey commencing in February is a leading-edge technology that records the density changes in the underlying rocks. The data from the gravity survey, when paired with the existing data from the VTEM™ Plus survey completed last year, will identify potential uranium alteration zones. The gravity survey data is an important determinant in the discovery of uranium mineralization and was one of the key geophysical surveys used during the discovery of NexGen Energy’s Arrow deposit.

“As we are readying to mobilize for Stallion’s maiden drill program on our Appaloosa target, the deployment of the gravity survey will continue to move other prospective target zones towards drill readiness. Stallion’s strategy is to pragmatically advance the highest priority target zones over our large prospective land package in the prolific southwestern Athabasca Basin,” stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO. “We are at an incredibly exciting time where each step we take on our roadmap continues to move Stallion closer to finding the next uranium discovery!”

Xplorer™NxT™ systems are mounted on dedicated AS350 B-series helicopters. The AS350 is ideal for the close terrain following required for geophysical surveys. The unique Starflex rotor system and ample power ensure that even the most stringent survey specifications are maintained. The system will utilize a strap-down laser ring gyro gravimeter collecting gravity data.





Figure 1 – Stallion Uranium’s Gunter Lake Project

About Gunter Lake Project

The Gunter Lake Project hosts 4 mineral claims and cover 17,769 hectares of prospective ground in the Western Athabasca Basin. The project has never been drill tested and contains several kilometre-scale prospective zones, one of which the company has named the Coyote target. The Coyote target will be the focus of the up-coming gravity survey which will outline zones of possible uranium alteration. The project is adjacent to NexGen Energy’s SW2 Property which hosts the prolific Arrow Uranium deposit.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy, holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

