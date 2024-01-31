Submit Release
Amwell to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating Results on Feb. 14

Boston, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, will report its fourth quarter 2023 operating results on Wednesday, Feb. 14. 

Following the distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Amwell management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review the company's operating results and provide a general business update. 

The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the company's website. Alternatively, participants can call (888) 510-2008 (U.S.) or (646) 960-0306 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The call ID number is 7830032.  

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.amwell.com for approximately 90 days. 

About Amwell  

Amwell is a leading hybrid care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/

©2023 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, ConvergeTM, CarepointTM and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation. 


Investors: Sue Dooley
(415) 602-9167 
Sue.Dooley@amwell.com

Media: Angela Vogen
press@amwell.com

