Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market to Hit USD 10.83 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Demand for Miniaturized Devices
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐒𝐌𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The surface mount technology (SMT) market, as per the SNS Insider report, attained a valuation of USD 5.9 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a growth to USD 10.83 billion by 2030. Anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, this expansion is expected during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
The surface mount technology (SMT) market is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing demand for compact electronic devices, advancements in automation, and the rising trend of Internet of Things (IoT) applications are propelling the expansion of the SMT market. Consumer preferences for smaller and more portable electronic devices are boosting the adoption of SMT. The surge in IoT applications, which require smaller and efficient electronic components, is a major growth driver for the SMT market. Technological advancements in automated assembly processes enhance the efficiency and scalability of SMT production. SMT's cost-effective manufacturing processes contribute to its widespread adoption across various industries.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒:
• Increasing demand for telecommunication devices
• Widely employed in DIY projects
• Increasing demand for consumer electronics items that are smaller
𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘:
• The popularity of smart devices is rising
• Growing adoption in new technology
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐒𝐌𝐓) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Fuji Corporation (Japan)
- Mycronic AB (Sweden)
- Nordson Corporation (US)
- KLA Corporation (US)
- Yamaha Motor (Japan)
- Juki Corporation (Japan)
- Viscom AG (Germany)
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)
- ASM Assembly Systems (Germany)
- Saki Corporation (Japan).
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) is a cutting-edge electronic assembly technique that has revolutionized the manufacturing of electronic circuits. In SMT, components are mounted directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs), eliminating the need for traditional through-hole components. This method involves placing and soldering miniature components, such as resistors, capacitors, and integrated circuits, directly onto the PCB's surface. The key advantage of SMT lies in its ability to enhance the efficiency of electronic devices by reducing size, weight, and production costs.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has a nuanced impact on the surface mount technology (SMT) market. While economic downturns typically lead to reduced consumer spending, the SMT market may experience both positive and negative consequences. During recessions, manufacturers may prioritize cost-effective production methods, boosting the demand for SMT due to its cost efficiency. The recession's negative impact on consumer purchasing power can result in reduced demand for electronic devices, affecting the SMT market negatively.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine War has far-reaching consequences on global markets, including the surface mount technology (SMT) market. The impact is mainly negative, affecting the supply chain, production costs, and geopolitical dynamics. The conflict may disrupt the supply chain of electronic components, causing shortages and affecting SMT production. Escalating geopolitical tensions can lead to increased production costs, potentially impacting the cost-effectiveness of SMT.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The North American region is a key player in the surface mount technology (SMT) market, driven by a strong focus on technological innovation, high demand for consumer electronics, and robust industrial automation. In Europe, the SMT market is influenced by stringent quality standards, a thriving automotive industry, and increasing investments in research and development. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the SMT market, led by the presence of major electronics manufacturing hubs in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region benefits from a skilled workforce and significant technological advancements.
𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐒𝐌𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
By Equipment
• Inspection Equipment
• Placement Equipment
• Soldering Equipment
• Screen Printing Equipment
• Cleaning Equipment
• Repair & Rework Equipment
By Component
• Active Component
• Passive Component
By Service
• Designinig
• Test & Prototype
• Supply Chain Services
• Manufacturing
• Aftermarket Services
By End User Industry
• Consumer Electronics
• Telecommunication
• Aerospace & Defence
• Automotive
• Medical
• Industrial
• Energy & Power Systems
Segmentation by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐒𝐌𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• The Inspection Equipment segment is poised to dominate the surface mount technology (SMT) market due to the increasing focus on quality control and defect detection in electronic manufacturing. Advanced inspection technologies, such as automated optical inspection (AOI) and X-ray inspection, contribute to the segment's prominence.
• The Active Component segment is set to lead the surface mount technology (SMT) market, driven by the growing demand for high-performance electronic devices. Active components, including semiconductors and integrated circuits, play a pivotal role in enhancing the functionality and efficiency of electronic products. The segment's dominance is further fueled by innovations in semiconductor technology and the continuous evolution of electronic applications.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐒𝐌𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Hyve Solutions has recently announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities within the United States. This development comes in the form of the integration of cutting-edge Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and efficiency.
• StenTech has successfully completed the acquisition of Photo Etch Technology, a prominent stencil manufacturer. This strategic move is poised to redefine StenTech's market position and enhance its capabilities in providing comprehensive solutions to its clients.
