Frozen Bakery Products Market Size to Reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2032 | With a 3.8% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 31.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥, 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 31.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:

One of the primary trends steering the frozen bakery products market is the evolving consumer lifestyles and the increasing demand for convenient food options. Busy schedules, urbanization, and changing demographics are leading consumers to seek hassle-free meal solutions without compromising on taste and quality. Frozen bakery products, ranging from frozen bread and pastries to pizzas and cakes, are emerging as convenient alternatives for consumers seeking ready-to-bake or heat-and-eat options. This trend is particularly pronounced in urban areas where time constraints and convenience play pivotal roles in shaping food choices.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

Innovation remains a key driver in the global frozen bakery products market. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce new and exciting products that cater to diverse consumer preferences. Key market players are prioritizing selling a wide variety of frozen bakery products via online and offline channels like retail shops and supermarkets. This trend not only caters to the growing demand for variety but also attracts health-conscious consumers looking for wholesome and specialty frozen baked goods.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

At present, health and wellness considerations are becoming increasingly influential in shaping consumer choices, including those related to frozen bakery products. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for frozen baked goods that incorporate healthier ingredients, reduce additives, and cater to specific dietary needs. Key market players are responding with a range of healthier options, including whole-grain frozen bread, low-sugar pastries, and gluten-free alternatives, reflecting their commitment to meet evolving consumer expectations.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Aryzta AG

Associated British Foods plc

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Europastry S.A.

Flowers Foods

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Lantmännen

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Vandemoortele

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Bread and Rolls

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Others

Bread and rolls are the most prevalent products due to their easy availability and versatile taste.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Artisan Baker

Retail

Catering

Online Channel

Artisan baker accounted for the largest market share due to the rising demand for premium quality confectionery products among the masses.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Retail

Food Service Industry

Food Processing Industry

Food service industry represents the biggest market share as they use frozen bakery products for preparing a wide variety of dishes.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the Frozen bakery products market is attributed to rising consumer demand for various convenient food products.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Advancements in food preservation technologies are playing a crucial role in shaping the frozen bakery products market. Improved freezing techniques, such as blast freezing and individual quick freezing (IQF), are enhancing the quality and shelf life of frozen baked goods. These technological innovations not only maintain the freshness and texture of the products but also contribute to reducing food waste. As sustainability gains prominence, the ability to extend the shelf life of frozen bakery products aligns with both consumer and industry priorities.

The globalization of palates and the increasing exposure to diverse culinary traditions are driving the demand for frozen bakery products that showcase a variety of ethnic flavors. Consumers are now more open to trying international baked goods, leading to the introduction of global flavors in frozen bakery products.

