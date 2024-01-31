Silicon Fertilizer Market Size to Surpass US$ 142.2 Million by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 3.1%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global silicon fertilizer market size reached US$ 107.4 Million in 2023.

IMARC Group's report titled "𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥), 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 (𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝, 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐬, 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global silicon fertilizer market report. The global market size reached US$ 107.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 142.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐘𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Farmers are becoming more conscious of the need to maximize their crop yields to meet the growing demand for food. Silicon fertilizers are known to enhance crop productivity by improving nutrient uptake, photosynthesis, and overall plant health. This knowledge motivates farmers to adopt silicon-based solutions to increase their harvests. Farmers are also recognizing the role of silicon in strengthening plants and making them more resilient to various stresses, including pests, diseases, and environmental factors.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

Sustainable agriculture focuses on reducing the environmental footprint of farming practices. Silicon fertilizers contribute to this goal by enhancing nutrient efficiency in plants. This reduces the need for excessive chemical fertilizers, which can lead to soil and water pollution. As sustainability is becoming a priority, farmers are turning to silicon fertilizers to minimize their ecological impact. Sustainable agriculture also emphasizes the importance of maintaining and improving soil health. Silicon fertilizers play a crucial role in this aspect by enhancing soil structure, nutrient retention, and microbial activity.

𝐒𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Silicon enhances the ability of the soil to retain essential nutrients, particularly cations like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. This nutrient retention capability not only benefits plants but also ensures that these nutrients remain available to crops for longer periods, reducing the need for frequent fertilization. Silicon also strengthens soil structure, making it less prone to erosion and compaction. This contributes to reduced soil degradation and erosion, which are critical concerns in modern agriculture. Farmers who prioritize soil health are turning to silicon fertilizers to maintain and improve their fields over time.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Agripower Australia Ltd.

Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

Khandelwal Biofertilizer

MaxSil Pty Ltd.

Plant Tuff

Redox Pty Ltd.

Satpura Bio Fertiliser India Private Limited

Sigma AgriScience LLC

Vedant Agrotech

𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Synthetic

Natural

Synthetic accounted for the largest market share as synthetic silicon fertilizers are readily available.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

Liquid

Solid

Solid exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its longer shelf life.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Field Crops

Horticultural Crops

Hydroponics

Floriculture

Field crops hold the biggest market share as silicon fertilizers are particularly effective in enhancing the growth of staple field crops.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The shift towards sustainable farming practices is driving the use of silicon fertilizers, which are considered eco-friendly and align with the principles of sustainable agriculture. Farmers and agricultural professionals are becoming more aware of the advantages of silicon fertilizers, including improved crop yields, stress tolerance, and soil health, which is impelling the market growth.

Ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are resulting in innovative silicon fertilizer formulations, with improved efficacy and suitability for various crops and environmental conditions.

