WeTrade Group Inc's wholly-owned subsidiary and wholly-owned holding company in Chinese Mainland will jointly pursue claims under litigation against it

Beijing, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTrade Information Technology Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeTrade Group Inc.（WETG.US） in Hong Kong, and Beijing YueShang digital Technology Group Co., LTD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China, jointly declare that:

The announcement made by WeTrade Group Inc. on November 21, 2023 that the two companies have been sold is not true. The two companies will file a lawsuit through legal and demand economic compensation from WeTrade Group Inc.

Mr. Hechun Wei, the former CEO of WeTrade Group Inc. , also stated in his clarification letter that during his tenure as CEO of WeTrade Group Inc., he did not sigh any announcement to sell these two companies.

About WeTrade Information Technology Limited

WeTrade Information Technology Limited is a technology research and development company for the WTPay business of WeTrade Group Inc. Its core product VCard currently covers 15 countries worldwide. And meanwhile, WeTrade Information Technology Limited is also an important partner in Ping An Bank's financial business.

About Beijing YueShang digital Technology Group Co., LTD

The business of Beijing YueShang digital Technology Group Co., LTD incloud YCloud, Y-Health, and YG。

YCloud is a micro business cloud intelligent system serving the global micro business industry, which strengthens user marketing relationships and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase payment scenarios and increase customer revenue through multi-channel data statistics, artificial intelligence fission and management, and improved supply chain systems. At present, YCloud's coverage in the domestic micro commerce industry is far ahead.

Y-Health is a global public health business segment primarily dedicated to conducting global business for healthcare companies. At present, it mainly focuses on areas such as testing and epidemic prevention, daily health, and traditional Chinese medicine. Starting from August 2022, Beijing YueShang Digital Technology Group Co., Ltd. has invested in Jiqing Biotechnology and established partnerships with Baihui Medical, Mobilab, Zhixun Biotechnology, and others.

YG mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia. Currently, Beijing YueShang Digital Technology Group Co., Ltd. has signed cooperation with multiple domestic new energy enterprises, committed to improving the Middle East and Central Asian countries through technology and equipment output.





