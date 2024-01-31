Industry 4.0 Market Size to Surpass US$ 547.1 Billion by 2032 | With a 16% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global industry 4.0 market size reached US$ 139.8 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐨𝐓, 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐋, 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐧, 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global industry 4.0 market size reached US$ 139.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 547.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and automation, assist in improving industrial processes. IoT devices enable machines and equipment to communicate and share data in real-time, fostering efficient decision-making. Besides this, AI algorithms can analyze vast datasets and allow predictive maintenance and process optimization. Moreover, big data analytics extract valuable insights from huge databases and provide informed decision-making. In line with this, automation streamlines manufacturing processes, reduces human error, and increases productivity.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Industry 4.0 solutions focus on optimizing processes, reducing waste, and improving resource utilization. Companies can identify inefficiencies, predict maintenance needs, and streamline operations through real-time monitoring and data analytics. Apart from this, Industry 4.0 assists in decreasing production downtime, lowering energy consumption, and reducing material wastage. Additionally, automation and robotics can replace repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, which benefits in reducing labor costs and improving consistency. Besides this, Industry 4.0 aids in promoting sustainable and improved profitability over the long term, which is bolstering the market growth.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The growing demand for data-driven decision-making in various sectors is positively influencing the market. In addition, companies operate in dynamic environments where market trends and competitive landscapes change rapidly. Apart from this, data-driven decision-making offers a competitive advantage by providing real-time insights and predictive capabilities. Moreover, Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics, enable the collection and analysis of vast amounts of data, which allows organizations to make informed choices, optimize processes, and identify opportunities and risks.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Cisco Systems Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Stratasys Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG (Kuka AG)

Techman Robot Inc. (Quanta Storage Inc.)

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Industrial Robotics

Industrial IoT

AI and ML

Blockchain

Extended Reality

Digital Twin

3D Printing

Others

Industrial IoT accounted for the largest market share as it enables operators to adjust settings and troubleshoot issues without physical presence.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utilities

Electronic and Foundry

Food and Beverages

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Manufacturing holds the biggest market share due to the rising need to reduce downtime and enhance productivity.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Europe enjoys the leading position in the Industry 4.0 market on account of the increasing focus on sustainable practices.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising focus on optimizing supply chains in organizations is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, companies are increasingly seeking to enhance supply chain visibility and improve agility, which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, Industry 4.0 technologies enable real-time tracking of inventory, predictive maintenance of logistics equipment, and efficient demand forecasting.

Furthermore, Industry 4.0 plays a vital role in maintaining sustainability by optimizing resource usage, minimizing waste, and reducing energy consumption, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

