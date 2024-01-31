Mrs B Beats Bunion Pain with the Magcell Arthro

Hallux valgus, bunion in foot on white background Magcell Arthro PhysioEquipment UK Logo: Leading the way in healthcare solutions, sports & aesthetic medicine in the UK & Ireland

Magcell Arthro used three times a day for three weeks, stops bunion pain and enables pain-free walking.

It has really helped me; I don't have any pain from the bunion now when walking. I am delighted.” — Mrs B

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. B has had a left big toe bunion for ten years, and the pain has worsened. However, it was not deemed severe enough to warrant surgery to straighten the joint.

Complying with suggested conservative treatments, Mrs. B wore soft-soled, spacious, low-heeled shoes. She tried bunion pads, padding, and ice packs. She took OTC painkillers and anti-inflammatory medication to control the pain.

Magcell Arthro: electrode-free electrotherapy in the home

Mrs. B invested in a Magcell Arthro on December 20th, 2023 and used it daily for three weeks, three times a day: 10 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes at lunch and 10 minutes before bed. The device is held directly on the bunion.

Feedback after three weeks:

"It has really helped me; I don't have any pain from the bunion now when walking. I am delighted."

Thirteen days later, on January 23rd, 2024, Mrs. B is still enjoying pain-free walking without the need to include any other management strategies.

About Magcell Arthro

MAGCELL ARTHRO is able to create exceptionally strong pulsating magnetic fields of up to 100 mT (1000 gauss) with selective frequency ranges despite its small size. MAGCELL ARTHRO is a device that was specially designed to treat arthritis pain. It works quickly on painful hip and knee arthritis, hallux rigidus, and bunions, as well as other arthritic conditions. MAGCELL ARTHRO immediately soothes inflammation, improves cellular metabolism, and increases mobility. High-dose magnetic pulse fields travel through the tissue to induce therapeutically effective electrical currents. These currents work deep in the tissue, i.e., in the joint area, and thus directly in the pain centre. Clinical studies indicate that acute pain is reduced significantly with just a few treatments, and pain-free movement is soon possible again. The patient's limited range of motion, adaptive posture, and changes in walking therefore improve rapidly.

One-touch operation

Visual and acoustic controls

Automatic shut-off after treatment

Uses commercial AA batteries

Metal container for transport

If you would like more information and pricing, please email info@physioequipment.co.uk or call 01159 167 685.

Studies

Funk HW, Knels L., Augstein A., Marquetant R., Dertinger HF (2014): Potent Stimulation of Blood Flow of Volunteers after Local Short-Term Treatment with Low-Frequency Magnetic Fields from a Novel Device. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine 2014. Article ID 543564, 9 pages. http://dx.doi.org/10.1155/2014/543564 .

Funk RHW (2018): Coupling of pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF) therapy to molecular grounds of the cell. Am J Transl Res 10 (5): 1260-1272. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5992548.

Geiger G., Mikus E., Dertinger H., Rick O. (2015): Low frequency magnetic field therapy in patients with cytostatic-induced polyneuropathy: A phase II pilot study. Bioelectromagnetics 36 (3): 251-254. doi: 10.1002 / bem.21897.

Hitrov NA, Portnov VV (2008): MAGCELL® ARTHRO in the treatment of osteoarthritis in the knee joint. Naturopathy 3, 25-27.

Leoci R., Aiudi G., Silvestre F., Lissner E., Lacalandra GM (2014): Effect of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy on Prostate Volume and Vascularity in the Traetment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: A Pilot Study in a Canine Model. The Prostate 74: 1132-1141.

Tenuta M, Tarsitano MG, Mazzotta P, Lucchini L, Sesti F, Fattorini G, Pozza C, Olivieri V, Naro F, Gianfrilli D, Lenzi A, Isidori AM, Pofi R. Therapeutic Use of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Reduces Prostate Volume and Lower UrinaryTract Symptoms in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. Andrology. 2020 Feb 23. doi: 10.1111 / andr.12775. [Epub ahead of print] PubMed PMID: 32090492.

Reimschüssel A., Bodenburg P. (2009): Low-frequency electromagnetic fields. Successful in the therapy of myoarthritis of the temporomandibular joint. Naturopathy 5, 28.

Rick O., von Hehn U., Mikus E., Dertinger H., Geiger G. (2017): Magnetic Field Therapy in Patients With Cytostatics-Induced Polyneuropathy: A Prospective Randomized Placebo-Controlled Phase-III Study. Bioelectromagnetics 38 (2): 85-94 :. doi: 10.1002 / bem.22005.

Wuschech H., von Hehn U., Mikus E., Funk RH (2015): Effects of PEMF on patients with osteoarthritis: Results of a prospective, placebo-controlled, double-blind study. Bioelectromagnetics 36 (8), 576-585.

Meet Magcell