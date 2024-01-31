Talc Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 3.7%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global talc market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023.

The global talc market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:

The increasing use of talc in various cosmetic products is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, it is widely utilized in body powders due to its ability to absorb moisture and reduce friction, providing a silky feel on the skin. Additionally, talc is employed in foundations, eyeshadows, blushes, and pressed powders to improve texture, enhance adhesion, and provide a matte finish. It has fine particle size and is compatible with other ingredients making it a versatile choice for formulators, which is impelling the market growth.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

The rising utilization of talc in the construction industry, as it enhances the performance and quality of various construction materials and processes, is propelling the growth of the market. Talc is a mineral known for its softness, chemical inertness, and heat resistance, making it an ideal ingredient in construction applications. In addition, it is widely used in products, such as paints, coatings, sealants, and adhesives. It acts as a functional extender, reinforcing agent, and anti-settling agent in paints and coatings, improving their durability, color retention, and overall performance.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Technological advancements in mining and processing assist in increasing the sustainability and cost-effectiveness of talc. In line with this, improved exploration methods, such as geophysical surveys and remote sensing technologies, enhanced the discovery of talc deposits. Additionally, mechanized mining equipment and automation benefit in increasing extraction efficiency while ensuring worker safety. Apart from this, innovations like advanced sorting and separation technologies improve the quality of talc ore, reduce impurities, and enhance its overall product quality, which is contributing to the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

AKJ Minchem Private Limited

Anand Talc

Elementis plc

Golcha Group

Guangxi Longsheng Huamei Talc Development Co. Ltd.

Imerys S.A.

IMI FABI S.p.A

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mughne Group of Companies

Nippon Talc Co. Ltd.

Sibelco

Sun Minerals and Xilolite S.A

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Talc Carbonate

Talc Chlorite

Others

Talc carbonate represented the largest segment as it offers enhanced heat resistance and electrical insulation properties.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

Powdered Talc

Talc Lumps or Granules

On the basis of form, the market has been bifurcated into powdered talc and talc lumps or granules.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Pulp and Paper

Plastic Industry

Ceramics

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

Plastic industry exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the rising need for cost-effective and environment-friendly additive.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the talc market on account of increasing construction activities.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products among the masses across the globe is impelling the growth of the market. Talc is biodegradable and non-toxic, making it an attractive choice for industries seeking green alternatives.

Talc is widely used in various healthcare applications, such as surgical gloves and pharmaceuticals. In addition, it is utilized as an excipient in pharmaceutical tablets and pills. It serves as a lubricant and anti-sticking agent, preventing tablet components from sticking to the manufacturing equipment and ensuring the smooth release of active ingredients in the digestive system.

