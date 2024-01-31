Global Military Cybersecurity Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Military Cybersecurity Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The military cybersecurity market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Military Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the military cybersecurity market size is predicted to reach $19.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the military cybersecurity market is due to an increased number of cyberattacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest military cybersecurity market share. Major players in the military cybersecurity market include Mitsubishi Corporation, Airbus SE, Raytheon Technologies Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation.

Military Cybersecurity Market Segments

• By Type: Defensive Cybersecurity, Offensive Cybersecurity

• By Platform: Hardware, Service, Software

• By Security Type: Network Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IT Infrastructure, Logistics And Operation Security, Training Services

• By Solution: Threat Intelligence And Response Management, Identity And Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security And Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk And Compliance, Managed Security, Other Solutions

• By Application: Ground Force, Air Force, Marine Force

• By Geography: The global military cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military cybersecurity refers to a collection of actions, procedures, and tools to safeguard sensitive information and computer systems, networks, data, and programs from harm, attacks, and unauthorized access. These cyber security operations are carried out to safeguard data, networks, net-centric capabilities, and other designated systems by spotting, identifying, and responding to intrusions on social networks.

