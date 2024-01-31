Emergency Food Market Size to Worth US$ 14.3 Billion by 2032 | With a 6.46% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global emergency food market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤, 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐚, 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐉𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝), 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐂𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥, 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global emergency food market demand. The global market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The rising number of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires, is propelling the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, these disasters can disrupt regular food supply chains, which is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for fresh and perishable food products among people during emergency situations is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, emergency food items play a vital role in these situations due to their extended shelf life and the ability to withstand adverse conditions.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

The growing demand for emergency food products due to the rising focus on disaster preparedness is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, there is an increase in awareness about the importance of being prepared for unforeseen emergencies. Moreover, people are increasingly recognizing the significance of maintaining a supply of emergency food, water, and other essentials to combat emergency situations, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, events like power outages and extreme weather events encourage people to store food items.

𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Governing agencies of various countries are generating awareness about the importance of emergency preparedness as a critical component of public safety. They are also undertaking several initiatives to tackle emergency situations and provide food to needy people, which is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, they are offering numerous incentives or subsidies to encourage the purchase of emergency supplies, making them more accessible and cost-effective to a wider population, which is contributing to the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)

General Mills Inc.

Lotte Corporation

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation)

SOS Food Lab LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kellogg Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Non-Perishable Pasteurized Milk

Ready to Eat Meals

Protein or Fruit Bars

Dry Cereals or Granola

Peanut Butter

Dried Fruits

Canned Juice

Infant Food

Non-perishable pasteurized milk represented the largest segment due to their extended shelf life and enhanced nutritional value.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Offline

Online

On the basis of sales channel, the market has been bifurcated into offline and online.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Civil

Military

Based on the end user, the market has been divided into civil and military.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the emergency food market on account of favorable government initiatives.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Emergency food products are used to provide an enhanced shelf life, which appeals to consumers looking for a cost-effective way to prepare for emergencies. Besides this, advancements in food preservation technologies assist in the development of longer-lasting products, which is strengthening the market growth.

The wide availability of emergency food items through e-commerce platforms benefits in expanding the reach of the products to people and allows them to purchase these food products directly from manufacturers. This direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach allows for greater product visibility and convenience.

