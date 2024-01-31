Ukraine: EUAM helps to improve  quality of driving tests and increase access to driving for people with disabilities

Last week the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine facilitated the visit of a delegation from the Dutch Central Bureau for Certification of Driving Skills (CBR) to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Main Service Centre (MSC).

The visit aimed to support Ukrainian authorities in enhancing the training of driving examiners, ensuring the quality of driving tests, and expanding driving access for people with disabilities.

Mykola Rudyk, Head of the MSC, who hosted the delegation, said improvements had already been made to the transparency of the driving test process, such as the introduction of video cameras in exam rooms and vehicles, as well as the renewal of the vehicle fleet. “Last year, we purchased about 150 new category B cars and five cars for people with disabilities,” said Rudyk.

A key highlight of the visit was the presentation to the MSC of a specialised examination vehicle for people with disabilities and a vehicle adapted for everyday use by people with special needs.

EUAM’s Deputy Head of Operations, Mikko Groenberg confirmed that EUAM supports this initiative to make driving easier for people with disabilities, especially in the context of the current challenges caused by both the ongoing war and the need for reforms due to Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate.

