Hedge & Sachs Introduces MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1: Empowering Investors through Diversified Excellence

• Limited Partners gain exclusive access to a seasoned team and the registered AIFM, empowering their investment journey with unparalleled expertise

Hedge & Sachs, a prominent player in the global financial arena, proudly introduces the MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1, marked by its emphasis on custom, superior return generating investment strategies for a given degree of risk. As a registered Limited Partnership in Luxembourg, this unveiling epitomizes the firm's resolute commitment to furnish professional investors with tailor-made solutions. This ground-breaking fund offers investors an unparalleled avenue to engage with diversified excellence spanning various asset classes, all meticulously aligned with their unique financial goals and risk preferences.

Strategic Investment From Europe's Financial Ecosystem

The MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1 capitalizes on the potential of Europe's dynamic market. Designed to maximize returns, the fund is uniquely positioned in the investor-friendly jurisdiction of Luxembourg, known for its robust regulatory framework and commitment to international standards. With its substantial assets under management (AUM) of nearly USD $6 trillion, Luxembourg solidifies its status as a global financial hub, enhancing investor confidence and security.

Flexible structure, strong risk management policies

The MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1 stands as a beacon of personalized investment strategies. With an optimal size of EUR 100,000,000 (in the first phase), the fund ensures effective portfolio management, prudent diversification, and agile decision-making. Its diverse investment approach covers debentures, stocks, commodities, currencies, and more, promising sustainable returns for its Limited Partners.

Comprehensive Approach to Risk Management

With Hedge & Sachs, risk management takes centre stage. Employing rigorous risk assessment, including hedging strategies, liquidity management, and stress tests, the fund safeguards investor capital even in volatile market conditions. The dedicated team's commitment to transparency and timely adjustments underscores the value placed on investor protection and growth opportunities.

Investor Relations and Fund Sales

Bolstered by a proficient investor relations team and overseen by the seasoned professionals of HEDGE AND SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT Sàrl, a registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager, the firm ensures that its Limited Partners remain not only informed about the fund's performance, strategy, and market insights but also comprehensively supported in their investment journey.

Led by the experienced team, including registered AIFM headed by Shivansh Rachit and the management experts, the fund strives to create sustainable value for its Limited Partners. With their extensive industry knowledge and a steadfast commitment to success, the team spearheads the fund towards its investment objectives, safeguarding investors' interests and optimizing returns.

The MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1, with a minimum investment commitment of USD 100,000, opens pathways to Eligible professional Investors, reaffirming the firm's profound aspiration of cultivating enduring partnerships founded on shared accomplishments.

Transparent Fee Structure and Tax Efficiency

The fund offers an investor-focused fee structure, with a Management Fee of 1% per year and a Performance Fee of 20% (above a hurdle rate), designed to align with investors' interests. Operating under a tax-transparent and neutral regime, the fund optimizes returns for investors, enhancing their financial gains.

“Our commitment to excellence and personalized investment solutions is at the heart of the MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1. We believe in empowering our Limited Partners with access to a diversified portfolio that reflects their unique financial aspirations. This launch is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional value in the global financial landscape,” says Adil Akhtar, Founder and Group Chairman, Hedge & Sachs.

"In an era marked by dynamic markets and evolving investor preferences, our strategy is crafted to provide our investors with a cutting-edge investment experience. Our team's commitment to robust risk management and transparent communication positions this fund as a reliable avenue for investors seeking excellence and stability," adds Abhishek Jha, Chief Administrative Officer and Board Member, Hedge & Sachs.

