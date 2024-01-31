Global Air Taxi Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Air Taxi Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the air taxi market size is predicted to reach $65.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.
The growth in the air taxi market is due to Increased traffic congestion. North America region is expected to hold the largest air taxi market share. Major players in the air taxi market include Hyundai Motor Company, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Uber Technologies Inc., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., Beechcraft Corporation,.
Air Taxi Market Segments
• By Aircraft Type: Multicopter, Quadcopter, Others Aircrafts
• By Service: Air Taxi Platform Services, Air Taxi MRO Services, Air Taxi Pilot Training Services
• By Propulsion Type: Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, Turboelectric
• By Range: Intercity, Intracity
• By Mode Of Operations: Optionally Piloted, Piloted
• By Geography: The global air taxi market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Air taxi refers to a small or medium-sized commercial plane that transports passengers and often mail to locations that are not regularly served by scheduled airlines. It is strong, lightweight, and efficient in energy consumption. It is also known as an urban air mobility (UAM) vehicle and is regarded as an alternative for transportation in metropolitan areas with congested roadways.
