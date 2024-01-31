Celiac Disease Market to Reach US$ 1,362.1 Million by 2034 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The Celiac disease market reached a value of US$ 584.9 Million in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 1,362.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.99% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the celiac disease market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the Celiac disease market.

Celiac Disease Market Trends:

Celiac disease refers to a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system mainly affects the small intestine lining in response to gluten. The celiac disease market has experienced significant growth, largely attributed to several key market drivers. Firstly, increasing awareness among the population about the disease's prevalence and its impact has been pivotal. This heightened awareness has propelled individuals to seek diagnosis and treatment, thereby augmenting the demand for celiac disease management products and services. Moreover, advancements in diagnostic technologies have played a crucial role in market expansion. Innovations in blood tests and genetic screenings have enhanced accuracy in diagnosing celiac disease, leading to early interventions and a subsequent rise in market demand for diagnostic tools.

Another driving force is the expanding array of gluten-free products available on the market. The surge in demand for gluten-free food and beverages, owing to the rising number of diagnosed cases, has catalyzed the growth of the market. This shifting consumer preference has fueled food manufacturers to introduce a broader range of gluten-free options, thereby contributing to market expansion. Additionally, increased research and development initiatives focused on developing effective treatments and therapies for celiac disease have bolstered market growth. Pharmaceutical companies investing in novel drug development, as well as clinical trials exploring potential therapeutic options, have generated optimism within the market, attracting investments and fostering growth. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and policies aimed at improving celiac disease diagnosis and management have stimulated market development.

Countries Covered:

United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the Celiac disease market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the Celiac disease market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Celiac disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the Celiac disease market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Kanyos Bio

Takeda

Topas Therapeutics

ImmunogenX

