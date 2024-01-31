PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 31, 2024 Bong Go receives Plaque of Appreciation from Corcuera town in Romblon, recognizing his unwavering support for the community Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Romblon province, was honored with a plaque of appreciation by the local government of Corcuera town, Romblon, in recognition of his significant contributions to the community. Mayor Elmer Fruelda and Aubrey Fondevilla visited the Senate on Monday, January 29, where they personally presented the award to Go, expressing the town's deep gratitude towards the Senator. "Isang malaking karangalan para sa akin na tanggapin ang pagkilalang ito mula sa inyong magandang bayan. Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa inyong walang sawang suporta at tiwala na ipinagkaloob ninyo sa akin," expressed Go. "Ang inyong pagkilala ay nagbibigay inspirasyon at lakas sa akin upang lalo pang pag-ibayuhin ang aking serbisyo sa bayan. Pero with or without recognition, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo at tutulong sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. The Resolution No. 15.a s.2024, or the Resolution on Extending Sincere and Profound Gratitude to Honorable Senator Christopher "Bong" Go of the Corcuera, Romblon LGU, highlighted several of Senator Go's actions, most notably to the community's health sector. Furthermore, the Corcuera residents conveyed their appreciation for the Senator's generosity and promised to remember him in their prayers, wishing him continued success and good health. In response to this honor, Senator Go expressed his sincere appreciation to Corcuera's people and local government. He reiterated his commitment to supporting the town of Corcuera and the broader province of Romblon. "Ang mga inisyatibong aking ipinaglalaban ay hindi lamang para sa kasalukuyang henerasyon kundi para rin sa kinabukasan ng ating mga kabataan," Go explained. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also supports the continued operations of Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan. The Malasakit Centers program, a brainchild of Go, was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. The 159 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). "Isa lang po ang pakiusap ko sa inyo, huwag n'yo pong pababayaan 'yung mga kababayan nating mahihirap, 'yung mga helpless, hopeless, 'yung walang matakbuhan kung hindi ito lang pong hospital ng gobyerno... Tulungan po natin sila," urged Go. Meanwhile, Go supported the construction of Super Health Centers in strategic locations in the province, including Calatrava, Magdiwang, Romblon, San Andres, and San Jose. The Super Health Centers are improved versions of polyclinics that offer essential health services, including database management, out-patient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical units. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. These centers aim to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection capabilities closer to the grassroots. To further boost regional development and economic growth in Romblon, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported improving and rehabilitating the municipal park and plaza in Banton. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Ferrol, Romblon, and Santa Maria; the improvement of the municipal park in Banton; road improvements in Cajidiocan, Looc, Romblon, San Fernando, and Sta. Fe; and acquisition of ambulance units in Sta. Maria.