Senate Bill 1054 Printer's Number 1348

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1348

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1054

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN AND YAW,

JANUARY 30, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 30, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158),

entitled "An act establishing the Overdose Information

Network; providing for implementation and for use; and

conferring powers and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania

State Police," further providing for definitions and for

establishment and design; and providing for entry

requirements for EMS providers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "information technology

platform" in section 2 of the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158,

No.158), known as the Overdose Mapping Act, is amended and the

section is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

" EMS provider. " As defined in 35 Pa.C.S. § 8103 (relating to

definitions).

