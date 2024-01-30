Senate Resolution 230 Printer's Number 1349
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1349
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
230
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA,
HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, DILLON, J. WARD AND FLYNN,
JANUARY 30, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of February 2024 as "Turner Syndrome
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Turner syndrome is a noninheritable chromosomal
disorder that affects 1 in 2,000 female births; and
WHEREAS, A complete cardiac screening is an important
diagnostic tool to ensure early diagnosis in girls and women;
and
WHEREAS, Risk for acute aortic dissection is increased by
more than a hundredfold in young and middle-aged women with
Turner syndrome; and
WHEREAS, Early diagnosis facilitates prevention or
remediation of growth failure, hearing problems and learning
difficulties; and
WHEREAS, Individuals with Turner syndrome have an increased
risk of a nonverbal learning disorder that can cause problems in
mathematics, visual-spatial skills, executive function skills
and job retention; and
