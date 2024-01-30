Senate Resolution 230 Printer's Number 1349

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1349

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA,

HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, DILLON, J. WARD AND FLYNN,

JANUARY 30, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of February 2024 as "Turner Syndrome

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Turner syndrome is a noninheritable chromosomal

disorder that affects 1 in 2,000 female births; and

WHEREAS, A complete cardiac screening is an important

diagnostic tool to ensure early diagnosis in girls and women;

and

WHEREAS, Risk for acute aortic dissection is increased by

more than a hundredfold in young and middle-aged women with

Turner syndrome; and

WHEREAS, Early diagnosis facilitates prevention or

remediation of growth failure, hearing problems and learning

difficulties; and

WHEREAS, Individuals with Turner syndrome have an increased

risk of a nonverbal learning disorder that can cause problems in

mathematics, visual-spatial skills, executive function skills

and job retention; and

