Cultural Diplomacy: Ukrainian artists invited to take a survey about their needs

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has launched a survey on future prospects for collaboration between Ukraine and the European Union in the culture field.

The survey aims to uncover the challenges faced by artists in Ukraine and their readiness for collaboration with the EU.

Ukrainian artists and creative sector professionals are invited to take part in the survey.

It will only take you 10 minutes to share your thoughts and experiences.

The survey will be open until 15 February.

To take the survey, please follow the link.

