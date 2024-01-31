Active Protection Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Active Protection Systems Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Active Protection Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the active protection systems market size is predicted to reach $5.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the active protection systems market is due to the rise in terrorist attacks and threats. North America region is expected to hold the largest active protection systems market share. Major players in the active protection systems market include Artis LLC, Aselsan A.S., JSC Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashinostroyeniya, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG.

Active Protection Systems Market Segments

• By Solution: Hardware, Software

• By Kill System Type: Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive Armor

• By Platform: Land-Based, Airborne, Marine

• By End Users: Defense, Homeland Security

• By Geography: The global active protection systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An active protection system refers to a system that prevents some anti-tank weapons from obliterating a vehicle. These systems ensure the survivability of the crew and vehicle that include countermeasures that either hide the vehicle from the threat or obstruct the danger's guidance.

