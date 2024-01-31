Airbag Market on a Trajectory to Achieve a $47.0 Billion Milestone by 2030"

Airbag Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Airbag Market by Module (Inflator, Air bag), by Type (Front Airbag, Knee Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by Material (Polyester Fiber, Nylon, Others), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" As per the report, the global airbag industry was accounted for $27.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $47.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in consumer awareness toward vehicle safety features, surge in number of road accidents, and growth of the automotive sector along with competition among car manufacturers have boosted the growth of the global airbag market. However, high replacement cost and advanced technological features that increase car prices hinder the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of airbags in two-wheelers and low production cost in developing nations would unlock new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By module, the inflator segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global airbag market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in application of inflator-based airbags in vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers. The report includes an analysis of the air bag segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in government norms toward introducing airbags in commercial vehicles. However, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global airbag market, due to rise in availability of passenger cars across the globe.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By region, the market across Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in government norms for ensuring safety of vehicles in the region. However, the global airbag market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to rise in production of vehicles across the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Autoliv Inc.

Joyson Safety Systems

Hyundai Mobis

Daicel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Rane Group

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Factors such as a rise in consumer awareness toward vehicle safety features, growth in the automotive sector, and competition among OEMs are expected to drive the growth of the airbag market. In addition, the rise in the number of fatal road accidents and the government's implementation of strict safety regulations to prevent them are anticipated to boost the market's growth. However, advanced technological features that increase car prices and high replacement costs restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of airbags in two-wheelers and low production costs in developing nations provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

✔️By type, the knee airbag segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

✔️Depending on vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

✔️On the basis of material, the polyester fiber segment is projected to lead the global airbag market owing to higher CAGR.

✔️On the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global airbag market owing to higher CAGR.

✔️Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

