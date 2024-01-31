Global Whisky Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Whisky Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Whisky Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Whisky Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the whisky market size is predicted to reach $71.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.

The growth in the whisky market is due to the increasing whisky consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest whisky market share. Major players in the whisky market include Diageo PLC, Bacardi Limited, William Grant & Sons Ltd., The Edrington Group Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown–Forman Corporation.

Whisky Market Segments

• By Type: Alcoholic Whisky, Non- Alcoholic Whisky

• By Flavor: Unflavored, Flavored

• By Sales Channel: B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer)

• By Geography: The global whisky market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9622&type=smp

Whisky is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting malted rye, barley, corn, or wheat grain mash. This is created by processing, malting, fermentation, distillation, and barrel maturation. It is distilled all over the world and is frequently aged in oak barrels before being enjoyed as a modern and recreational beverage.

Read More On The Whisky Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/whisky-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Whisky Market Characteristics

3. Whisky Market Trends And Strategies

4. Whisky Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Whisky Market Size And Growth

……

27. Whisky Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Whisky Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model