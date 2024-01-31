GCC Weight Loss Market Size Witnesses Robust Growth Rate of CAGR 8%, Exceeding US$ 10.1 Billion by 2032

GCC Weight Loss

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled " GCC Weight Loss Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ". The GCC weight loss market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GCC Weight Loss Industry:

• Changing Lifestyles and Dietary Habits:

The profound shift in lifestyles and dietary habits represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market in the GCC region. A prominent factor driving this change is the increasing sedentary lifestyle prevalent among the population. As urbanization continues and desk-bound jobs become more common, physical activity levels are decreasing, contributing to weight-related issues. Additionally, the rise in the consumption of processed foods, sugary beverages, and fast food, often associated with higher calorie intake and reduced nutritional value, is increasing obesity rates and associated health issues, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension.

• Fitness and Wellness Culture:

The GCC countries are experiencing a notable rise in the fitness and wellness culture, which is driving the demand for holistic weight loss solutions. This cultural shift places a strong emphasis on physical fitness, overall well-being, and achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight. People in the GCC region are increasingly recognizing the benefits of regular exercise, not only for weight management but also for overall health and vitality. Moreover, there is a rise in gym memberships, fitness centers, and home workout equipment purchases. Body image consciousness is another factor positively influencing the fitness and wellness culture. As the desire for a fit and toned physique becomes more prevalent, individuals are seeking weight loss programs, dietary plans, and fitness routines to help them achieve their aesthetic goals.

• Technological Advancements:

The introduction of wearable fitness devices, mobile apps for tracking nutrition and exercise, and telehealth services is revolutionizing how individuals approach weight management. These technologies offer personalized solutions, allowing users to monitor their progress, receive real-time feedback, and access expert guidance remotely. The convenience and accessibility of these tools are making weight loss more achievable and sustainable for many individuals in the GCC region. Moreover, innovative treatments, such as non-invasive body contouring procedures and minimally invasive weight loss surgeries, are gaining popularity due to reduced downtime and risks. These advancements cater to individuals seeking effective and less intrusive weight loss options.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-weight-loss-market/requestsample

GCC Weight Loss Market Report Segmentation:

By Diet:

• Supplements

• Meals

• Beverages

Based on the diet, the market has been segmented into supplements, meals, and beverages.

By Equipment Type:

• Fitness Equipment

• Cardio Vascular Equipment

• Strength Training Equipment

• Others

• Surgical Equipment

• Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Equipment

• Non-Invasive Equipment

On the basis of the equipment type, the market has been bifurcated into fitness equipment (cardiovascular equipment, strength training equipment, and others) and surgical equipment (minimally invasive/bariatric equipment and non-invasive equipment)

By Service:

• Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

• Consulting Service

• Surgical Clinics

• Online Weight Loss Programs

• Others

Based on the service, the market has been segregated into fitness centers and health hubs, consulting service, surgical clinics, online weight loss programs, and others.

By Gender:

• Men

• Women

On the basis of the gender, the market has been divided into men and women.

By Age Group:

• Consumer Between 31 to 60 years of Age

• Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years

• Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years

• Consumers Below 15 Years

Based on the age group, the market has been classified into consumer between 31 to 60 years of age, consumer between 15 to 30 years, consumers with age more than 60 years, and consumers below 15 years.

Regional Insights:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Kuwait

• Qatar

• Bahrain

• Oman

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1008&flag=C

GCC Weight Loss Market Trends:

The presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure is bolstering the market growth in the GCC region. Access to healthcare professionals, including dietitians, nutritionists, and fitness experts, is readily available to individuals seeking guidance on their weight management journey. Hospitals and clinics in the region are investing in specialized weight management departments and facilities, offering comprehensive services ranging from medical evaluations to surgical interventions. This comprehensive approach to weight loss provides individuals with a variety of options to address their specific needs.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

