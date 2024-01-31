Japan Stevia Market Report 2024 | Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝, 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐟), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", Japan stevia market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.10% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

The rising focus on healthier alternatives among individuals is supporting the market growth in Japan. In addition, the increasing awareness among individuals about the detrimental effects of excessive sugar consumption is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, people are actively adopting stevia due to its natural origin and unique ability to provide sweetness without calories. Furthermore, rising concerns about obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle-related health issues among the masses are contributing to the market growth. In line with this, stevia has non-caloric and non-glycemic properties along with natural sweetness.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of stevia as a safe food additive and sweetener is propelling the market growth in the country. Apart from this, stevia is widely utilized in a wide range of food and beverage products. In addition, regulatory approval not only assures individuals about the safety of stevia but also encourages manufacturers to incorporate it into a large variety of their products. Furthermore, key players are incorporating stevia in numerous beverages, confectionery, and dairy products to attract a larger consumer base.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

The growing consumption of stevia on account of rising obesity concerns among the masses is offering a positive market outlook in Japan. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing sugar consumption to combat health-related issues is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, stevia offers sweetness without calories or the negative health effects associated with sugar. Stevia is a suitable option for individuals looking to manage their weight or reduce sugar intake. In line with this, it is widely utilized as a sugar substitute in soft drinks, desserts, and snacks.

𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Powder

Liquid

Leaf

On the basis of extract type, the market has been classified into powder, liquid, and leaf.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

Beverages

Food Products

Table Top Sweeteners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on the end use, the market has been divided into beverages, food products, table top sweeteners, pharmaceuticals, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Kanto Region

Kansai/Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Region-wise, the Japan stevia market is segmented into Kanto Region, Kansai/Kinki Region, Central/ Chubu Region, Kyushu-Okinawa Region, Tohoku Region, Chugoku Region, Hokkaido Region, and Shikoku Region.

𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Stevia has a low glycemic index, which means it has minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This is making it an appealing choice for individuals in Japan who need to manage their blood sugar levels, such as diabetics and those on low-carb diets.

In line with this, stevia can be used in a wide range of food and beverage products, such as soft drinks, teas, yogurts, and baked goods. Furthermore, it offers enhanced versatility, allowing manufacturers to incorporate it into various product lines.

