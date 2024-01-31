GCC Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Size Worth US$ 179.2 Million by 2032| CAGR 4.3%

GCC Biodegradable Food Service Disposables

The growing adoption of biodegradable food service disposables due to the rising environmental concerns is offering a positive market outlook in the GCC region.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled " GCC Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ". The GCC biodegradable food service disposables market size reached US$ 121.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 179.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GCC Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Industry:

• Rising Environmental Concerns:

The growing adoption of biodegradable food service disposables due to the rising environmental concerns is offering a positive market outlook in the GCC region. Apart from this, people are increasingly becoming aware about climate change and pollution. They are seeking products that benefit in lowering carbon emissions in the environment. In addition, people are becoming more aware about the harmful effects of traditional plastics on ecosystems and marine life. Furthermore, the increasing demand for biodegradable food service disposables, such as utensils, containers, and packaging, is impelling the market growth.

• Regulatory Compliance:

Governing agencies in the GCC region are encouraging the adoption of biodegradable products. They are also implementing stringent regulations and policies to curb the use of single-use plastics, which is contributing to the growth of the market. These regulations often include bans on certain plastic products or the imposition of eco-friendly alternatives. This regulatory framework creates a favorable environment for biodegradable disposables. Besides this, the rising need to address plastic waste and its impact on the environment is supporting the market growth.

• Changing Preferences of Individuals:

The increasing demand for biodegradable food service disposables due to changing preferences of individuals is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, people are preferring sustainable and eco-friendly products, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, biodegradable food service disposables are made from materials like cornstarch or sugarcane that offer a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics. Furthermore, restaurants and food delivery services are adopting biodegradable packaging to cater to eco-conscious individuals and stay compliant with stringent regulations to avoid fines and penalties.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market/requestsample

GCC Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Report Segmentation:

By Raw Material Type:

• Pulp and Paper

• Biopolymers

• Leaves

• Wood

Pulp and paper represented the largest segment as they are biodegradable in nature.

By Product Type:

• Cups

• Clamshells and Containers

• Plates

• Cutleries

• Others

Cups accounted for the largest market share due to rising preferences for eco-friendly products.

By Distribution Channel:

• Business to Customer (B2C)

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Business to business (B2B) exhibits a clear dominance in the market on account of the increasing demand for enhanced convenience.

Regional Insights:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

Saudi Arabia enjoys the leading position in the GCC biodegradable food service disposables market, which can be attributed to the rising focus on maintaining environmental sustainability.

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3444&flag=C

GCC Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Trends:

The rising adoption of biodegradable food service disposables due to the thriving tourism sector is impelling the growth of the market in the GCC region. In line with this, tourists are increasingly preferring biodegradable food service disposables to maintain environmental sustainability and lower their carbon emissions.

Apart from this, increasing concerns about waste management are supporting the market growth in the region. Moreover, biodegradable disposables are a viable option to reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal, which is impelling the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

