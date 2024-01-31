Regional Analysis of the Network Access Control Market: 2023-2032 Analysis and Forecast

Network Access Control Market Size

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the network access control market analysis.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Network Access Control Market," The network access control market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Enterprise security relies on Network Access Control (NAC) solutions to evaluate, administer, enforce, and optimize security and authentication policies. These measures encompass endpoint security, user access authentication, and network security policies. The primary objective of NAC is to establish a robust security barrier, thwarting unauthorized device activities, network threats, and preventing entry by unauthorized individuals. While NAC initially focused on network and computer security, its scope has expanded significantly in response to the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), interconnected endpoints, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, and the increasing use of personal devices for professional purposes.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08347

Based on deployment type, the global network access control market share was dominated by the on-premise segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, it typically involves hardware and software solutions that authenticate and authorize devices seeking access to the internal network. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth. cloud-based network access control solutions often offer advanced analytics and reporting capabilities. This helps in identifying vulnerabilities and strengthening security measures. Furthermore, cloud-based network access control solutions often eliminate the need for substantial on-premises hardware and maintenance costs.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, owing to the growing demand for network access control systems as they help prevent unauthorized access, mitigate risks of internal and external threats, and quickly respond to potential security breaches. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032, owing to technology advances and the need for robust security, the role of SMEs in the network access control market continues to evolve, further fueling growth.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08347

By region, North America dominated the network access control industry share in 2022 for the network access control market. The increasing investment of businesses and government bodies in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a major effect on global operations of network access control across various industries. This is attributed to the sudden need to provide employees and customers with safe, secure access and availability to business applications and services that had taken on a new dynamic with some accessing from home and others in corporate offices. There was an increase in IT services and digitalization, which led to an increase in cybercrimes and hacking activities, globally. Therefore, many companies realized the significance of managing networks for remote work. In addition, in some cases, dealing with exponential traffic growth hitting critical internet circuits and VPN gateways, capacity, and bandwidth availability had moved from an operational challenge to a business-critical priority that demanded seamless network access control to gain access to the vital facilities that they were required to monitor.

The ever-expanding network access control market is driven by the integration of network access control solutions with other security technologies, such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and identity management systems, IT and telecom sector is becoming more prevalent to provide a holistic approach to network security.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-access-control-market/purchase-options

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Network access control market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the network access control market trends from 20t22 to 2032 to identify the prevailing network access control industry opportunities.

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market estimations through 2022-2032, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth analysis of network access control market growth assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as network access control market share, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

• Major countries are mapped according to their revenue contribution to network access control market size.

• Identify key players and their strategic moves in the network access control market forecast.

• Assess and rank the top factors that are expected to affect the growth of the network access control market outlook.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08347

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Network function virtualization Market

2. Network Security Testing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter