Luxury Fashion Market Trends 2024 | Industry Size, Value, Growth Analysis, Top Brands Share, Opportunity 2032

Luxury Fashion Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report "Luxury Fashion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032" The global luxury fashion market size reached US$ 245.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 327.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.14% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Luxury Fashion Industry:

• Digital Transformation and E-Commerce:

The rising shift of the luxury fashion industry towards digital transformation and e-commerce represents one of the primary factors stimulating the market growth. Luxury brands have increasingly embracing online retail channels to reach a wider audience. The convenience and accessibility of online shopping are attracting a new generation of luxury consumers. High-end fashion houses are continuously investing in user-friendly websites and mobile apps, offering seamless browsing, personalized recommendations, and virtual try-on experiences. In addition, the increasing reliance of several luxury brands on social media platforms to expand their market reach is driving the market.

• Sustainability and Ethical Practices:

The rising consciousness among individuals about the environmental and ethical implications of their purchases is strengthening the growth of the market. Luxury brands are incorporating sustainability into their business models and product offerings. In addition, they are increasingly adopting eco-friendly materials, and implementing ethical labor practices to attract a wider consumer base. Furthermore, many luxury brands are embracing circular fashion concepts, such as resale and rental platforms. These initiatives are extending the lifecycle of luxury products and catering to individuals looking for variety without excessive consumption.

• Rising Affluence and Aspirational Consumers:

The increasing affluence of people and the emergence of aspirational buyers is supporting the growth of the market. The rising income level of individuals is allowing them to indulge in luxury fashion purchases. In line with this, the growing focus of luxury brands on attracting traditional luxury and the aspirational demographic is creating a positive outlook for the market. Leading market players are introducing more affordable entry-level products, such as accessories and fragrances, to capture a broader range of consumers without compromising on the perception of exclusivity associated with the brand.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Luxury Fashion Industry:

• Burberry Group Plc

• Capri Holdings Limited

• Chanel S.A.

• Diesel S.p.A. (OTB Group)

• Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

• Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

• Industria de Diseno Textil S.A.

• Kering SA

• LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

• Prada S.p.A.

• PVH Corp.

• Ralph Lauren Corporation

• Rolex SA

Luxury Fashion Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Clothing & Apparel

o Jackets & Coats

o Skirts

o Shirts & T-Shirts

o Dresses

o Trousers & Shorts

o Denim

o Underwear & Lingerie

o Others

• Footwear

• Accessories

o Gems & Jewellery

o Belts

o Bags

o Watches

Clothing and apparel represent the most popular product type in the luxury fashion market due to their timeless appeal and the desire of individuals to make a statement through high-end garments.

By Distribution Channel:

• Store-Based

• Non-Store Based

Store-based channels dominate the market as they provide a sense of exclusivity and personalized service that aligns with the luxury brand image.

By End User:

• Men

• Women

• Unisex

Women hold the largest market share as they are more engaged in the fashion world and are often more willing to invest in high-quality and luxury products.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Europe’s dominance in the luxury fashion market is attributed to its rich heritage of luxury craftsmanship, renowned fashion capitals like Paris and Milan, and the presence of many iconic luxury brands headquartered in the region.

Global Luxury Fashion Market Trends:

The rising shift towards more representative and inclusive marketing and product offerings is influencing the market positively. In addition, the increasing preferences of individuals for greater representation of diverse ethnicities, body types, genders, and abilities in advertising and product ranges are facilitating the market growth.

Luxury brands are continuously focusing on creating immersive and experiential environments for customers. They are moving away from traditional retail spaces to offer unique, memorable experiences that go beyond shopping. In addition, the development of pop-up shops, concept stores, and flagship locations to feature art installations, interactive technology, and exclusive events is driving the market.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

• COVID-19 Impact

• Porters Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

