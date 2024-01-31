Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2023-2032 : Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size

The rise in smartphone devices in several sectors and among individuals is influencing the growth of the global patient engagement solutions market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the patient engagement solutions market size was valued at $17 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $50.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Patient engagement solutions play a crucial role in empowering individuals to actively participate in their healthcare journey, leading to improved patient outcomes and enhanced experiences. These solutions, including patient engagement software and digital platforms, enable patients to easily access their medical information, schedule appointments, and communicate with healthcare providers. This facilitates remote patient monitoring and encourages collaborative decision-making.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/915

Recent research from Accenture indicates that 60% of patients are willing to embrace digital solutions for managing health conditions and communication. Virtual tools are not only easily adopted but are also seen as indispensable by healthcare professionals. The global market for patient engagement solutions has witnessed substantial growth, primarily fueled by the increasing awareness of mobile health. The widespread use of smartphones across various sectors and among individuals has directly contributed to the expansion of the patient engagement solutions market.

Moreover, the growing trend of using mobile phones for health monitoring, including purchases through mobile applications or mobile-optimized websites, has further propelled the adoption of patient engagement solutions. Healthcare operators are increasingly integrating these solutions to leverage information technology and control systems, particularly focusing on smartphone usage and other digital technologies. The emphasis on electronic health record (EHR) reports has also contributed to the widespread adoption of patient monitoring solutions.

The notable factors positively affecting the patient engagement solutions market include rise in awareness regarding mobile health among people and growth in emphasis on electronic health record (HER) reports. However, extensive investments required for healthcare infrastructure and high complexity associated with the integration of advanced solutions with existing healthcare infrastructure components often hinder market growth. However, rise in significance of cloud computing technologies to deliver remote patient monitoring and assistance services offers lucrative market opportunities for the market players.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/915

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The patient engagement solutions market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the dramatically increased dependence on digital devices. The surge in the online presence of people during the period of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and social distancing policies fueled the need for patient engagement solutions.

• In addition, businesses needed to optimize their business operations and offerings to maximize their revenue opportunities while optimizing their operations to support the rapidly evolving business environment post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with the majority of the population confined in homes during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on components, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in need for a high level of personalization one of the primary reasons enterprises have increased their investment in the patient engagement solutions market.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, an increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization has fueled the market growth for on-premises-based patient engagement solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/patient-engagement-solutions-market/purchase-options

Based on functionality, the communication segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 contributing to more than one-fourths of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, owing to the growth in demand for patient engagement solutions for communication has fueled the market growth for the global market in these enterprises. However, the health tracking insight segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to several organizations.

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the patient engagement solutions market revenue. The increase in the usage of patient engagement solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Key Advantages for Stakeholders:

• This report presents a quantitative assessment of market segments, ongoing trends, estimations, and dynamics within the patient engagement solutions market forecast spanning 2022 to 2032, aiming to identify prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive market research is provided, accompanied by insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the patient engagement solutions market outlook.

• Utilizing Porter's five forces analysis, the report underscores the influence of buyers and suppliers, empowering stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and fortify their supplier-buyer networks.

• A detailed examination of the patient engagement solutions market segmentation aids in recognizing the current market opportunities.

• Revenue contributions of major countries in each region are meticulously mapped to the global market.

• The positioning of market players facilitates benchmarking and offers a clear understanding of their current market standing.

• The report encompasses an analysis of regional and global patient engagement solutions market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/915

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in Aetna Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Veradigm LLC), Athenahealth, Oracle Corporation, EPIC Systems Corporation, GetWellNetwork, Inc., IBM Corporation, IQVIA Inc., Lumeon Inc., McKesson Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the patient engagement solutions market globally.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Telehealth Market

2. Electronic Data Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us and is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter