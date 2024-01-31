Waste-derived Biogas Market: Green Energy Revolution | Asia-Pacific 8% CAGR by South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan

Waste-derived Biogas Market Revenue is projected to exceed USD 126.2 billion by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Waste-derived biogas, also known as biomethane or renewable natural gas (RNG), is a type of biogas produced from the anaerobic digestion or fermentation of organic waste materials. It is a renewable energy source that can be used for various applications, including heat generation, electricity production, and vehicle fuel.

The Asia-Pacific waste-derived biogas market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 8.0% during the waste-derived biogas market forecast period.

Europe is expected to be acquire the fastest growing region due to implementation of stringent emission norms, rise in awareness to adopt clean fuel, and increase in demand for waste-derived biogas from end-use industries.

Major Companies

AAT Abwasser- und Abfalltechnik GmbH, Bekon Biogas Energy Inc., Biogen Greenfinch, Cargill Inc., Clarke Energy, Environmental Products & Technology Corp., N-bio GmbH, Siemens AG, WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH, and Zorg Biogas.

Increase in awareness of waste management methods among peasants, towns, and industrial workplaces is a crucial driver of the global waste-derived biogas market.

The shift from conventional and nonrenewable energy sources to biogas, which is a renewable source of energy, is likely to promote the growth of the market in developed and developing nations.

Key aspects of waste-derived biogas:

Anaerobic Digestion: Waste-derived biogas is produced through a process called anaerobic digestion, which involves the breakdown of organic materials in the absence of oxygen. Organic waste materials such as agricultural residues, food waste, animal manure, sewage sludge, and energy crops can be used as feedstock for anaerobic digestion.

Biogas Composition: Waste-derived biogas mainly consists of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2), along with small amounts of other gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and trace elements. The methane content in biogas is typically in the range of 50-70%, depending on the feedstock and the anaerobic digestion process.

Upgrading to Biomethane: Biogas can be further processed to remove impurities, particularly carbon dioxide and other contaminants, to produce purified biomethane. Biomethane has a higher methane content, typically above 95%, making it comparable to natural gas in terms of quality. The upgraded biomethane can be injected into natural gas pipelines or used as a vehicle fuel.

Applications: Waste-derived biogas and biomethane can be utilized for various applications. It can be used for heat generation in boilers, furnaces, and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, where the biogas is combusted to produce heat and electricity simultaneously. Biogas can also be utilized in gas engines or turbines to generate electricity directly. Furthermore, biomethane can be used as a renewable fuel for vehicles, either as compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Environmental Benefits: Waste-derived biogas offers several environmental benefits. It provides a renewable energy source, reducing the dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. The process of anaerobic digestion helps to divert organic waste from landfills, mitigating methane emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. The utilization of waste-derived biogas also helps to reduce odors and potential water pollution associated with untreated organic waste.

Feedstock Considerations: The choice of feedstock for waste-derived biogas production is important and can vary depending on local availability and regulations. Common feedstocks include agricultural residues, food processing waste, animal manure, sewage sludge, and dedicated energy crops. The selection of feedstock should consider factors such as the waste's organic content, availability, transportation logistics, and potential impacts on land use and food production.

Challenges: Waste-derived biogas production and utilization face certain challenges. These include the need for proper waste management infrastructure, adequate feedstock availability, efficient anaerobic digestion processes, potential contaminants in the feedstock, and the cost of biogas upgrading and distribution infrastructure.

Waste-derived biogas is a valuable renewable energy resource that utilizes organic waste materials to generate clean energy. It offers a sustainable solution for waste management and contributes to a more circular economy by converting waste into a valuable energy source. Continued research, technological advancements, and supportive policies are essential for the widespread adoption and development of waste-derived biogas as a renewable energy option.

