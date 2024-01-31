Foreign Exchange Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Foreign Exchange Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the foreign exchange market size is predicted to reach $1023.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.
The growth in the foreign exchange market is due to the surge in international transactions. North America region is expected to hold the largest foreign exchange market share. Major players in the foreign exchange market include JPMorgan Chase and Co., Citibank N. A., HSBC Holdings PLC, BNP Paribas Société Anonyme, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG.
Foreign Exchange Market Segments
• By Counterparty: Reporting Dealers, Other Financial Institutions, Non-Financial Customers
• By Trade Finance Instruments: Currency Swaps, FX Options
• By End User: Individuals, Retailers, Corporate Institutes, Government, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global foreign exchange market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Foreign exchange refers to the exchange of one currency for another at a predetermined rate, or foreign exchange rate. The foreign securities market, with a nominal worth of trillions of dollars, is made up primarily of foreign exchange markets. These are used in currency pairings that are valued one against the other.
