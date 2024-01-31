Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace parts manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $1240.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.
The growth in the aerospace parts manufacturing market is due to A rise in passenger traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace parts manufacturing market share. Major players in the aerospace parts manufacturing market include RTX Corporation, General Electric Company, Airbus SAS, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., BAE Systems PLC.
Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segments
• By Product: Engines, Aerostructure, Cabin Interiors, Equipment, System and Support, Avionics, Insulation Components
• By Application: Interior, Propulsion Systems
• By End Use: Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Other Uses
• By Geography: The global aerospace parts manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aerospace parts manufacturing refers to the production of aircraft engines, propulsion systems, auxiliary equipment and their parts. They are engaged in the manufacture, development, sale, testing and maintenance of airplanes. They are used for manufacturing aerospace components required for building an aircraft.
