Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1000777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024 – 9:53 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate Highway 91, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATIONS: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Richard Tripaldi                                           

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop while traveling southbound on Interstate 91 in the town of Dummerston. Subsequent investigation found that the operator, identified as Richard Tripaldi (44), was criminally suspended from operating a motor vehicle and had active conditions of release, which he was in violation of. Tripaldi was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Tripaldi was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 03/12/2024 at 8:30 AM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/2024 – 8:30 AM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

