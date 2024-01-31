Global eSIM Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's ESIM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The eSIM market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company’s “eSIM Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the esim market size is predicted to reach $17.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.

The growth in the esim market is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest esim market share. Major players in the esim market include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Samsung Group, STMicroelectronics, CEC Huada Electronic Design Co Ltd., Toshiba Corporation.

eSIM Market Segments

•By Solution: Hardware, Connectivity Services

•By Application: Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Other Applications

•By Vertical Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics

•By Geography: The global esim market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9450&type=smp

eSIM refers to an embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) capable of supporting different network carrier profiles that are essentially embedded in it. It enables users to use a cellular plan from carrier without the need for an actual nano-SIM.

Read More On The eSIM Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/esim-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. eSIM Market Characteristics

3. eSIM Market Trends And Strategies

4. eSIM Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. eSIM Market Size And Growth

……

27. eSIM Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. eSIM Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

