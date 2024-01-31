Chickpeas Market: Exploring Growth Drivers and Overcoming Challenges to Reach 31.7 Million Tons 2024-32

The increasing demand for plant-based proteins represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the chickpeas market across the globe.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐," offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The global chickpeas market size reached 20.5 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 31.7 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

The health and nutritional benefits of chickpeas significantly contribute to their market appeal. As a rich source of plant-based protein, they are an excellent dietary choice for vegetarians, vegans, and health-conscious individuals. Chickpeas are also high in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for diabetic management. They contain essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, supporting overall health and well-being. The legume's low glycemic index and gluten-free nature further broaden its appeal to those with specific dietary requirements. These nutritional attributes position chickpeas as a superfood in the health food market, driving their popularity among consumers seeking nutritious and wholesome food options.

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐬:

The versatility of chickpeas in culinary applications greatly enhances their market appeal. Chickpeas are a culinary staple in many global cuisines, particularly in Middle Eastern and Indian dishes. They can be used in a variety of forms - whole, pureed, or as flour - and are a key ingredient in popular dishes like hummus, falafel, curries, and stews. Their nutty flavor and hearty texture make them a fitting ingredient in salads, soups, and snacks. Chickpeas are also being innovatively used in vegan and vegetarian recipes as a meat substitute, owing to their high protein content. The rise of gluten-free diets has further popularized chickpea flour as a substitute for traditional wheat flour. This versatility not only makes chickpeas a favored choice in diverse culinary traditions but also aligns with current dietary trends, expanding their consumer base.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

The shift towards sustainable agricultural practices is increasingly influencing the chickpeas market. Chickpeas contribute positively to sustainable farming due to their nitrogen-fixing properties, which enrich the soil and reduce the need for chemical fertilizers. This characteristic makes chickpeas an environmentally friendly crop choice, particularly beneficial in crop rotation systems to maintain soil health. In addition to this, chickpeas have a relatively low water requirement compared to many other crops, making them a sustainable option in areas prone to water scarcity. The rising consumer demand for organic and non-GMO products is also steering chickpea cultivation towards more natural and eco-friendly practices. This trend towards sustainability not only appeals to environmentally conscious consumers but also aligns with global efforts to mitigate the environmental impact of agricultural activities, thereby supporting the growth of the sustainable chickpeas market.

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• India

• Australia

• Pakistan

• Myanmar

• Ethiopia

India is the largest market in the global chickpeas sector, primarily due to its significant consumption of chickpeas as a staple ingredient in various traditional dishes, coupled with a large vegetarian population that relies on chickpeas as a key protein source.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing demand for plant-based proteins represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the chickpeas market across the globe. This is primarily due to the growing awareness of health benefits and sustainability concerns associated with plant-based diets. Chickpeas, being a high-protein and nutritious legume, are benefiting from this trend. There's a rising popularity of ethnic and exotic cuisines in Western countries, where chickpeas are a key ingredient in many Middle Eastern and Indian dishes. This has led to a broader acceptance and incorporation of chickpeas in various culinary applications.

The market is also driven by the growing use of chickpeas in innovative food products, such as gluten-free pasta, flour, and plant-based meat alternatives, catering to health-conscious and dietary-restricted consumers. The market is witnessing a surge in organic chickpea farming, driven by the increasing demand for organic and non-GMO food products among health-conscious consumers.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

• Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)

• Cargill Foods India

• AGT Food and Ingredients, Inc.

• BroadGrain Commodities, Inc.

