Flying High: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Leasing Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The practice of leasing aircraft to aircraft operators to increase capacity and operate the aircraft without incurring the financial burden of purchasing the aircraft is known as commercial aircraft leasing. This is classified into two types—short-term leasing (also known as wet leasing) and long-term leasing (also known as dry leasing). Short-term or long-term leasing, or a combination of the two, is used in the aerospace industry. Commercial aircraft leasing is a cost-effective alternative over purchasing aircraft that can benefit businesses. The primary reason for leasing commercial aircraft is the lower cost. The global commercial aircraft leasing market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of low-cost aircraft carriers, surge in implementation of stringent commercial aviation regulations, and rise in the volume of freight transported from one region to another.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/A13216

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 has started to spread rapidly across various nations within a short period of time. The pandemic has significantly affected this market. The lockdown situation has occurred due to the rising cases of COVID-19 which temporarily halted various operations in the aviation sector such as air travel, manufacturing, raw material supply, and aircraft deliveries. These factors have significantly impacted the aircraft leasing market. The spread of the virus has had the major impact on the revenue of the airlines and aircraft leasing companies. It is reasonable to anticipate significant casualties among airline companies and lessors. Airlines that have leased a significant portion of their fleet have suffered significant losses as a result of the large capital outflow caused by the grounding of these aircraft.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

• Rise in low-cost aircraft, increase in air passenger traffic, and surge in volume of air freight are the major factors that drive the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market.

• Reduced rates of leasing commercial aircrafts, and volatility of fuel price limit the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market.

• Advancement in aircraft & airport infrastructure, and rise in urban air mobility (UAM) solutions are the factors that offer opportunity for the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aircraft-leasing-market/purchase-options

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜

The growing desire among passengers for air travel, which saves time and is also a convenient mode of transportation, has resulted in a significant increase in global passenger traffic. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the number of passengers carried on scheduled services increased by 6.4%. As a result of this aspect, ensuring passenger safety has become more difficult. As stricter air safety standards become public, there is a growing emphasis on improving passenger safety and protection so that the number of fatalities associated with air travel is reduced. The dramatic increase in the number of air passengers worldwide combined with the surge in volume of freight, as well as the continuous advancements in aircraft and airport infrastructure, particularly in developing countries can be a few major growth drivers in the industry. Moreover, since aircraft leasing provides balance sheet and tax benefits, its demand is expected to increase in the years ahead. According to the International Flying Transport Association (IATA), the total number of air passengers is predicted to quadruple by the end of the year. The improved economic conditions in emerging markets have resulted in increased demand for air travel. The increased demand for air travel has resulted in a rise in aircraft flying hours. For instance, United Airlines passenger Counts will appear in multiple attribute fields and are additive, allowing the user to derive categorical passenger Counts as desired. The aircraft leasing market in North America accounted for around 45 percent of total revenue. The expansion of the commercial airline industry in the U.S. will be aided by rising air travel demand. To cover the production backlog, global airplane deliveries increased from 1,714 in 2016 to 1,740 in 2017. This continuous production will fuel the aircraft maintenance market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐔𝐀𝐌) 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions aim to improve the transportation efficiency in urban as well as inter-urban areas while reducing the environmental impact. Unmanned Aerial Mobility (UAM) will offer appealing mobility on demand alternatives at urban, suburban, and inter-urban levels as well as the costs and the value of time saved by airborne solutions. The aim is to shift a part of the medium and long-distance single- passenger car trips as well as short and medium- distance cargo transports to small aircraft. Innovative solutions for unmanned aerial mobility will address vehicle and system integration concepts about to the development and implementation of safe, efficient, integrated, and sustainable air mobility systems over large metropolitan areas. Unmanned aerial mobility has a wide range of challenges. A whole set of new technological and regulatory standards have to be developed to provide a solid basis for innovative and sustainable aerial solutions. The competitive concepts in this theme cover manned and unmanned system approaches in the areas of mobility services for people, emergency services, and freight. Challenges will be faced in the categories Autonomy, Safety, Societal Acceptance, Integration, Regulations, Simulation, and Testing, respectively. For instance, the Future Sky Urban Air Mobility joint research initiative focuses on the unmanned aerial mobility Class Aircraft Technology Advancement. In this, the development of platform concepts for unmanned aerial mobility (UAM) in terms of feasibility studies and technological solutions will be the first step following the aim of safe, economic, and environmentally friendly systems.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13216

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the commercial aircraft leasing market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges the commercial aircraft leasing market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight market growth scenario of commercial aircraft leasing market.

• The report provides a detailed commercial aircraft leasing market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Who are the leading players in the commercial aircraft leasing market?

• What are the critical challenges faced by manufacturers in the commercial aircraft leasing market?

• What are the market trends, driving factor and opportunities involved in this market?

• What are the key segments covered in the commercial aircraft leasing market?

• What are the future projections of commercial aircraft leasing market that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• AerCap Holdings N.V.

• BOC Aviation

• SMBC Aviation Capital

• ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P

• Boeing Capital Corporation

• AerCap

• Ansett Worldwide Aviation Services

• GE Capital Aviation Service

• CIT Commercial Air

• SAAB Aircraft Leasing

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 -

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-airport-lighting-market

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aerospace-market-A10517

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 (𝐄𝐖𝐈𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aviation-electrical-wiring-interconnection-system-ewis-market-A09170