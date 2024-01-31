WATER SUPPLY SUSPENSION CONTINUES DUE TO HEAVY RAINS

Solomon Water wishes to advise valued customers that water supply from Kongulai and Kombito sources continues to be suspended due to high turbidity levels caused by the current heavy rains in Honiara.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is in surface water sources and can be caused by silt, mud, algae, or other particles in the water.

The action to turn off supply is necessary to ensure we do not supply water that is unsafe for drink or use. Our disinfection process cannot kill any bacteria when there is high turbidity which makes it unsafe and poses health risks to customers. High turbidity in water will also clog pipes and customers facilities.

CEO Carmine Piantedosi says “We want to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by the current shutdowns. However, this action is necessary to ensure that Solomon Water delivers only safe water supply to its customers”.

Solomon Water is closely monitoring the weather and turbidity levels at the sources situation, and will provide updates to customers on when the supply will be restored.

