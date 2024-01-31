High Level Chinese visits to Malaita brings new development opportunities

A number of high level visits by top Chinese Officials to Malaita Province last week have brought new development opportunities for the Province, triggering caretaker Premier Martin Fini to call on Malaitans to embrace these opportunities for the growth of the Province.

These visits included a delegation from the Chinese Embassy led by Minister Counsellor Mr. Ding Yonghua accompanied by Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga, Specialist Engineers accompanied by MID technical officials for the Auki Road Tarsealing project and a delegation from the China Police Liaison Team who provided training and logistical support to the Provincial Police on public order management and other policing subjects vital for law and order for sustainable development.

Caretaker Premier Fini acknowledged the growing diplomatic friendship between Solomon Islands and China, which brought major transformational developments in some parts of the country within a short period of time since establishing ties in 2019.

“Let me state that the Malaita Provincial Government values the bilateral relationship between Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic which responded positively the urgent needs of the Province with quality infrastructures, law and order management and other development programmes,” Fini said.

The caretaker Premier further highlighted the importance of quality and safe road networks around the province to support service delivery and most of all connecting farmers, fishers and tourists to markets and tourism destinations.

“The people of Malaita Province are longing and anticipating the positive impacts of a quality road infrastructures to bring faster and more efficient transportation of goods and services to people and it is our dream that Malaita will one day be connected with quality road infrastructures to boost development in our rural communities,” Fini said.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese delegation, Minister Counsellor Mr. Ding Yonghua said the visit marks a historic milestone for the relationship between China and Solomon Islands and especially for Malaita Province and its people.

He highlighted the Chinese Government’s ongoing commitment to promote infrastructure development across Solomon Islands, promoting people to people relations, law and order and most especially promoting special sister relationships between China and Solomon Islands Provinces, in this case, Malaita will soon sign an MOU to formalize its sister relationship with Jiangsu Province of China.

Counsellor Yonghua re-iterated the Chinese Government’s commitment to Solomon Islands including Malaita Province to ensure their peoples enjoyed the fruit of cooperation and growth for a shared future.

At the conclusion of the visits, Premier Fini called on Malaitans to embrace the opportunities and support provided by the Chinese Government for the growth of the Province.

“Let us stand together with the People’s Republic of China to promote our common interests and a shared future for a prosperous Malaita. Together, we can ensure that all of us have the opportunity to live up to our God-given plan and purpose in life,”

ENDS///

The joint investigation team at the Kiluufi Road Junction last week

The Engineers in Action

Caretaker Premier Martin Fini presents a shell money gift to Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga