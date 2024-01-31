A Global Report on the Intelligent Process Automation Industry | Top Players - UiPath, Blue Prism, IBM

Intelligent Process Automation Market

An in-depth analysis of intelligent process automation market growth assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The intelligent process automation market size was valued at $13.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $50.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Intelligence Process Automation (IPA) involves the application of sophisticated technology, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to streamline and enhance cognitive tasks and decision-making processes across various domains. The primary objective of this automation is to optimize workflows by efficiently handling tasks such as data analysis, pattern recognition, and problem-solving. IPA aims to automate repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, leading to quicker, more accurate, and insightful decision-making.

Through IPA, actionable insights can be extracted from a multitude of cases that would be challenging to manage manually. This enhances decision-making quality, ultimately improving processes and outcomes. Furthermore, automation reduces the potential for human error, thereby enhancing reliability and minimizing risks associated with incorrect decision-making.

The integration of ML with analytics enhances predictive capabilities, enabling organizations to adopt proactive strategies rather than reactive approaches. This predictive power facilitates the ability to forecast trends, identify potential risks, and swiftly seize opportunities. The growing amalgamation of ML and advanced analytics is reshaping the intelligence process automation market, creating an environment where businesses can harness data-driven intelligence to optimize operations, innovate offerings, and gain a competitive edge. This trend is contributing to the growth of the cloud native technologies market.

Impact of Covid-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the growth and adoption of intelligence process automation (IPA) within various industries. With remote work becoming the norm, organizations sought efficient ways to streamline their operations. IPA, leveraging AI and machine learning, played a pivotal role in automating routine tasks, data analysis, and decision-making processes. The pandemic's impact on the IPA market has fueled a surge in demand for automation solutions as businesses aimed to maintain productivity while minimizing physical presence. This led to increased investments in IPA technologies across sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and customer service. Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the importance of agility and adaptability. Companies realized the necessity of scalable and flexible automation systems to cope with unpredictable circumstances.

The increasing adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has been a driving force behind the growth of the Intelligence Process Automation (IPA) market. RPA involves the use of software robots or "bots" to automate repetitive, rule-based tasks, allowing businesses to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. However, the initial investment encompasses acquiring cutting-edge technologies, hiring skilled professionals, and customizing solutions to meet specific organizational needs. In addition, ongoing costs include regular updates, maintenance, and data security measures. Such substantial financial commitments often dissuade smaller organizations or those with limited budgets from embracing IPA solutions.

For end users, IPA offers several benefits by accelerating business agility by automating repetitive tasks, allowing companies to focus on high-value activities. This speed not only increases productivity but also accelerates response time by meeting changing business needs in a dynamic environment. Further, IPA uses data analytics and predictive models to derive meaningful insights from large datasets. This leads to informed decision-making, and risk mitigation, and improves the accuracy and precision of the strategic planning process.

Furthermore, major intelligent process automation industry players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in October 2023, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. extended their longstanding partnership to accelerate industrial automation design and development through generative artificial intelligence(AI). Companies are combining technologies to empower the workforce and accelerate time-to-market for customers building industrial automation systems. The first outcome of this collaboration will add Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service into FactoryTalk Design Studio to deliver industry-first capabilities accelerating time-to-market for their customers building industrial automation systems.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest intelligent process automation market in 2022, owing to the growing emphasis on certain legacy systems and unique operational needs that prompt organizations to adopt on-premises IPA solutions. However, the cloud is expected to grow as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to key trends including the integration of AI and analytics within cloud-based IPA to enhance decision-making capabilities and predictive analysis.

By region, the intelligent process automation software market was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period, owing to the growing government initiatives and investments in enhancing national security and defense capabilities are also contributing to the growth of this market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Financial institutions are embracing IPA to enhance fraud detection and risk management, while healthcare organizations leverage automation for patient data analysis and personalized care.

Top Industry Players:

1. UiPath

2. Automation Anywhere

3. Blue Prism

4. IBM

5. WorkFusion

6. Pegasystems

7. AntWorks

8. NICE

9. Kofax

10. Thoughtonomy

11. EdgeVerve

12. Redwood Software

13. Softomotive

14. AutomationEdge

15. BlackLine

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter