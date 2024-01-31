Global Dental Insurance Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Dental Insurance Market Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The dental insurance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $275.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dental insurance market size is predicted to reach $275.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the dental insurance market is due to the increasing prevalence of oral disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest dental insurance market share. Major players in the dental insurance market include United HealthCare Service LLC, Cigna Corp., Allianz SE, Axa S A, Kaiser Permanente Inc., Humana Inc., MetLife Services and Solutions LLC.

Dental Insurance Market Segments

•By Type: Major, Basic, Preventive

•By Coverage: Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Indemnity Plans, Other Coverages

•By Demographics: Senior Citizens, Adults, Minors

•By End User: Individuals, Corporates

•By Geography: The global dental insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental insurance is a type of health insurance that covers the costs of dental treatment, including concerns with the teeth and gums, as well as preventative treatments such as annual cleanings. In exchange for the payment of a monthly premium, a corporation offers to pay a portion of a consumer's medical expenses.

