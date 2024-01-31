Pneumatic Conveying System Market 2024-2032: Global Report and Forecast | IMARC Group

Pneumatic Conveying System Market 2024-2032

The rising system demand to provide a gentle and controlled method of material transfer and minimize product breakage is strengthening the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Pneumatic Conveying System Market Report by Technology (Positive Pressure Conveying, Vacuum Pressure Conveying, Combination Conveying), Operation (Dilute-phase Conveying, Dense-phase Conveying), End User (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Rubber and Plastics, Ceramic, Mining, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global pneumatic conveying system market size, share, trends, and growth forecast.

How big is the pneumatic conveying system market?

The global pneumatic conveying system market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights : https://www.imarcgroup.com/pneumatic-conveying-system-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of Pneumatic Conveying System Industry:

• Increasing Demand for Material Handling Efficiency:

In the industrial landscape today, there is a growing emphasis on optimizing material handling processes to enhance operational efficiency. Pneumatic conveying systems are preferred for their ability to transport a wide range of materials, including powders, granules, and bulk solids, with minimal risk of product degradation or contamination. This efficiency in material handling is driving their adoption across industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cement. As companies seek to streamline their production processes and reduce manual handling, the demand for pneumatic conveying systems continues to rise.

• Stringent Environmental Regulations and Safety Standards:

Environmental concerns and safety regulations have become increasingly stringent across the globe. Pneumatic conveying systems offer advantages in terms of dust control and containment, making them a preferred choice in industries where the handling of hazardous or fine materials is common. By minimizing dust emissions and providing enclosed transportation, these systems help companies comply with environmental regulations while ensuring the safety of their workers. As the focus on environmental sustainability and worker safety intensifies, the demand for pneumatic conveying systems is expected to grow further.

• Automation and Industry 4.0 Integration:

The fourth industrial revolution, often referred to as Industry 4.0, is reshaping manufacturing and production processes. Automation, data connectivity, and smart technologies are becoming integral to modern industrial operations. Pneumatic conveying systems are not immune to this trend. Integration with Industry 4.0 principles allows for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and efficient control of material flow. This enhances operational efficiency and also reduces downtime and maintenance costs. As industries increasingly adopt smart manufacturing practices, pneumatic conveying systems with IoT (Internet of Things) capabilities are experiencing a rise in demand.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure : https://www.imarcgroup.com/pneumatic-conveying-system-market

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Pneumatic Conveying System Industry:

• Atlas Copco AB

• AZO GmbH + Co. KG

• Cyclonaire Corporation

• Dynamic Air Inc.

• Flexicon Corporation

• Gericke AG

• Hillenbrand Inc.

• Macawber Engineering Inc.

• Nilfisk Group

• Nol-Tec Systems Inc.

• Palamatic Process

• Schenck Process Holding GmbH

• VAC-U-MAX

Pneumatic Conveying System Market Report Segmentation:

By Technology:

• Positive Pressure Conveying

• Vacuum Pressure Conveying

• Combination Conveying

Positive pressure conveying dominates the market due to its versatility and efficiency in transporting a wide range of materials while maintaining product integrity and minimizing dust emissions.

By Operation:

• Dilute-phase Conveying

• Dense-phase Conveying

Dilute-phase conveying holds maximum number of shares due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness in transporting a wide range of bulk materials while minimizing product degradation and energy consumption.

By End User:

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Rubber and Plastics

• Ceramic

• Mining

• Others

Food represents the largest segment due to its sheer size and the universal need for food products, driving substantial demand for various market research and consulting services in this industry.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the pneumatic conveying system market is attributed to its rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for efficient material handling solutions across diverse industries in the region.

Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market Trends:

The food processing industry is expanding globally to meet the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods. Pneumatic conveying systems are ideal for handling food products, as they prevent contamination and maintain product integrity during transportation. With the growth of the food processing sector, the demand for these systems in applications such as conveying flour, sugar, spices, and other ingredients is on the rise. Additionally, industries often require tailored solutions to meet their specific material handling needs.

Pneumatic conveying system manufacturers are offering more customizable options to cater to diverse requirements. This flexibility allows companies to adapt their conveying systems to handle various materials, whether abrasive, fragile, or hygroscopic, ensuring efficient and safe transport, which is increasingly in demand across industries.

