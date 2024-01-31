Activated Carbon Market Size And Growth, Potential Analysis, Opportunities And Trends By Forecast 2030

Activated Carbon Market Growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Activated Carbon Market," forecasting a substantial growth trajectory for the global market. The report predicts that the market will reach $5.8 billion by 2030, with a significant surge from its 2020 valuation of $3.2 billion, attributing this growth to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the period from 2021 to 2030.

Key drivers identified for this growth include a heightened awareness of health risks associated with impure water consumption. Additionally, global trends such as increased automobile prices, advancements in environmental and manufacturing standards, and the demand for mercury control technology in industrial air purification are expected to contribute to market expansion. However, rising raw material prices pose a potential constraint.

The report highlights the liquid phase as the dominant segment, capturing around three-fifths of the market share in 2020. The liquid phase's prominence is attributed to escalating demands in wastewater treatment, groundwater remediation, and portable water treatment. Conversely, the gaseous phase is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2030 due to its adaptability to rapid changes in leachate quality and quantity.

In terms of end-use industry, water treatment emerged as the largest market share contributor in 2020, accounting for approximately two-fifths of the total market share. The water treatment segment's growth is fueled by concerns related to water scarcity resulting from global industrialization. Meanwhile, the automotive segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, propelled by the carbon lattice structure's ability to enhance adsorption for emission regulations.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region led the activated carbon market in 2020, securing around two-fifths of the total market share. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis timeframe. The burgeoning demand for activated carbon in the automotive sector of developing economies in this region is a significant factor driving market growth.

Several key players are identified in the industry, including CLARINEX Group, Jacobi Carbons AB, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbon Activated Corp., Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Cabot Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Carbon Resources LLC, and ADA-ES, INC.

