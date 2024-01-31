Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Overview Covering Forecast Market Size And Growth Rate 2030

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Overview

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market," providing insights into the industry's dynamics. According to the report, the global metal & metal manufactured products market was valued at $11.2 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $18.5 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

- The growth of the global metal & metal manufactured products market is attributed to the expansion of the building and construction industry and the benefits of these products in construction.

- Drawbacks of aluminum in the construction sector act as a hindrance to market growth.

Covid-19 Impact:

- The Covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in metal prices due to reduced demand.

- Prolonged lockdowns disrupted the supply chain, causing a demand-supply gap and increased price volatility.

- However, with companies restructuring operations and recovering, the market is expected to bounce back.

Market Segmentation:

- The iron segment dominated the market in 2020, holding over one-fourth of the global market share, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries.

- The lithium segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, primarily due to the electrification of vehicles utilizing lithium-ion batteries.

Product Type Insights:

- The batteries segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030, driven by an increased demand for continuous power supply and plug-in vehicles.

- In 2020, the bars & rebars segment held the largest market share, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global metal & metal manufactured products market.

Regional Analysis:

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, accounting for almost half of the global market share. The region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030 due to increased manufacturing of metal and metal products.

- North America is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include All Metal Sales, Inc., China Minmetals Corporation, Broder Metals Group, Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Newmont Corporation, Karay Metals Inc., Steward Advanced Materials LLC, Sierra Metals Inc., and Talco Aluminium Company.

