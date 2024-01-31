Bioplastics Market Buzzing with Strong Growth: Anticipates $18.7 Billion by 2031

Bioplastics Market Research

Bioplastics, commonly known as biodegradable plastics, are derived from renewable resources, presenting a promising solution.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioplastics, commonly known as biodegradable plastics, are derived from renewable resources, presenting a promising solution to mitigate the global environmental impact of plastic waste. Traditional plastics, a major product of petroleum, have an annual consumption of 200 million tons globally. These plastics, sourced from finite petroleum resources, are both polluting and non-degradable, taking more than 1000 years to decompose.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bioplastics market generated $6.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Countries like Bangladesh have taken steps to ban traditional plastic bags due to their adverse effects, clogging sewage pipes and causing flooding. In Africa, these plastics have been mockingly dubbed a "national flower" due to their pervasive presence in the landscape, while Europe has considered implementing taxes to address the plastic pollution issue. Plastic waste poses a severe threat to marine life and bird populations, leading to mortalities and contributing to environmental problems such as garbage islands.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/726

Bioplastics emerge as a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, utilizing natural polymers sourced from crops, cellulose, potatoes, and corn starch. Biopolymers, such as Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), are 100% biodegradable, offering resilience and versatility. They find applications in agriculture, textiles, medicine, as well as the production of containers and packaging. In several cities across Europe and the US, PHA bioplastics are already in use for eco-friendly purposes.

PHA, derived from bacterial strains and raw vegetable materials, can be employed in various applications, including injection molding for automobile parts. The advantages of bioplastics extend beyond their biodegradability:

- Significant Carbon Emission Reduction: Bioplastics contribute to a notable decrease in carbon emissions.

- Energy Efficiency in Production: The production of bioplastics entails energy savings.

- Reduced Non-Biodegradable Waste: Bioplastics production minimizes the generation of non-biodegradable waste, curbing environmental pollution.

- Health Safety: Bioplastics do not contain harmful additives such as phthalates or Bisphenol A, eliminating potential risks to human health.

- Renewable Resource Usage: The production of bioplastics involves the utilization of renewable resources, avoiding dependence on finite and non-renewable sources.

Embracing bioplastics offers a holistic approach to addressing the environmental challenges posed by traditional plastics, promoting sustainability and a healthier ecosystem.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bioplastics-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.