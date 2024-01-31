Submit Release
AMAZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amazon.com, Inc. on Behalf of Amazon Options Traders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) on behalf of purchasers of Amazon securities who lost money in late 2021 and early 2022, including purchasers of publicly traded call options who lost money and sellers/writers of publicly traded puts who lost money.

Our investigation concerns whether Amazon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amazon options and suffered a loss, are a long-term option holder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Marion Passmore, or Badge Humphries by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
Badge Humphries, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


