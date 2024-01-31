PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 30, 2024 Displaced workers in Tumauini, Isabela receives support from Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team partnered with Mayor Arnold Bautista and provided assistance to displaced workers in Tumauini, Isabela, on Wednesday, January 24. The aid activity was held at the Old Community Center, where 238 displaced workers were in attendance. All beneficiaries received snacks, masks, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball, while select received shoes and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) distributed livelihood support after said displaced workers qualified and completed the agency's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang mabalik ang sigla ng ating ekonomiya," said Go in a video message. "Asahan niyo po na ako naman ay patuloy niyong magiging kasangga sa Senado at magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said. Go commended the DOLE for effectively implementing various assistance programs, such as TUPAD which has significantly contributed to supporting individuals whose jobs have been impacted by crisis situations. He likewise maintained his support, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the needs of the economically challenged community. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. Meanwhile, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a system for providing short-term employment to eligible individuals from underprivileged households in rural regions. Within the framework of this proposed measure, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created under DOLE. If enacted into law, the primary objective of REAP is to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted Malasakit Centers at Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City and Governor Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City. These centers are designed to enhance the accessibility of medical assistance programs for impoverished Filipinos. The Malasakit Center operates as a comprehensive facility, consolidating services from various agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. With 159 Malasakit Centers established nationwide, its primary objective is to aid especially needy and disadvantaged patients by minimizing their hospital expenses as much as possible. Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program, and according to the DOH, it has already helped around ten million Filipinos. Meanwhile, Go shared that there will also be Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In the province, there are a total of 18 Super Health Centers funded. Go personally witnessed the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Echague and inspected the one in Mallig on January 25. Super Health Centers focuses on primary care, consultations, and early disease detection, enhancing the healthcare sector, particularly in underserved communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. The senator also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to communities. To help boost economic recovery and improve public service delivery in the province, Go, who is also the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of new barracks at Camp Melchor F. dela Cruz in Echague; concreting of the local roads in Barangays Dangan and Santor and a bridge in Reina Mercedes; and concreting of the Gud-Villaflor portion of the access road in San Isidro. The senator also helped secure the funding for concreting, upgrading, and rehabilitation of various roads throughout the province; construction of multipurpose buildings in Cauayan, Naguilian, Quezon, San Pablo and Ilagan City; construction of bridges in Benito Soliven, Jones, Mallig, Ramon, San Guillermo, San Mariano and Ilagan City; construction of a river wall and 300 units of street lights in Aurora; and installation of solar street lights in San Manuel. On January 25, the senator then visited the province of Isabela. In Mallig, Go also personally inspected other projects he supported, such as the public market and a bridge. He was also in Ilagan City for the Bambanti Festival.