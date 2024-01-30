MPD Arrests a Teenager for Armed Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District have arrested a teenager who robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, at approximately 8:45 pm., the suspects approached a man and a woman as they walked down the street at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects fled the scene. CCN: 24013693

A 14-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun). He was also charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, for the below offense.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects had his hands in his pocket as if he were armed and took property from one of the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 23206729

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

