Governor Katie Hobbs Joins Reproductive Freedom Alliance in Amicus Brief to Defend Arizonans’ Access to Safe Reproductive Healthcare

Phoenix, AZ – Today, as a member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, Governor Hobbs joined in an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court defending Arizonans’ access to Mifepristone, the most commonly used method of abortion in the United States. Since first approved by the FDA in 2000, the safety of Mifepristone has been well documented. However, in 2022 anti-choice extremists continued their attack on reproductive healthcare by challenging the FDA’s approval of the drug in court. If successful, the lawsuit would eliminate all access to the most widely used method for abortion and miscarriage management. 

“We cannot allow out-of-state extremists to control women’s bodies and attack the reproductive health of Arizonans,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizonans rely on access to safe reproductive healthcare and I will always fight to defend it. I am proud of this amicus brief and won’t stop working until Arizonans’ freedoms are protected.”

In July, Governor Hobbs announced expanded access to over the counter contraception, and in October Governor Hobbs filed an amicus brief in the Arizona Supreme Court opposing reinstatement of an archaic and extreme abortion ban in Arizona. 

Additionally, Governor Hobbs recently joined in the introduction of commonsense measures to protect access to reproductive healthcare, including:

  • Repealing the Civil War-era total abortion ban

  • Passing the Arizona Right to Contraception Act

  • Ending the intrusive government practice of collecting and publishing data on every abortion in Arizona.

Read the full amicus brief below.

