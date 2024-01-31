Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum to Induct the 17th Class of the California Hall of Fame Next Week in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum next week will induct the 17th class of leaders in science, public service, entertainment, sports, and more into the California Hall of Fame – joining over 150 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state’s innovative spirit.

California Hall of Fame 17th Class

HELENE AN: Master chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine

Master chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine WILLIE L. BROWN, JR.: History-making Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California Assembly

History-making Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California Assembly VINTON G. CERF: Renowned computer scientist and a Father of the Internet

Renowned computer scientist and a Father of the Internet AVA DUVERNAY: Visionary storyteller and award-winning filmmaker

Visionary storyteller and award-winning filmmaker THE GO-GO’S: Chart-topping all-female pop punk band

Chart-topping all-female pop punk band THELTON E. HENDERSON: Revered federal judge and civil rights leader

Revered federal judge and civil rights leader LOS LOBOS: Iconic Chicano rock band

Iconic Chicano rock band CHERYL MILLER: Legendary basketball player and sports broadcaster

Legendary basketball player and sports broadcaster LEON E. PANETTA: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and dedicated public servant

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and dedicated public servant BRENDA WAY: Celebrated artistic director and choreographer

WHEN: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at approximately 7:00 PM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, Governor’s Office YouTube page, and the California Museum’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, February 5th. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

