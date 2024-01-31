Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Lovesac, Future FinTech, and AlloVir and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), and AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS)

Class Period: March 10, 2023 - October 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.’s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)

Class Period: March 30, 2023 - August 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 20, 2024

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (ii) accordingly, Lovesac’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (iv) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)

Class Period: March 10, 2020 - January 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Shanchun Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) Defendant Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Defendant Huang’s ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures Defendant Huang took to prop up the price of its stock; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR)

Class Period: March 22, 2022 - December 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2024

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the posoleucel Phase 3 Studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; (ii) as a result, it was likely that the Company would ultimately discontinue the posoleucel Phase 3 studies; (iii) accordingly, AlloVir overstated the efficacy and clinical and/or commercial prospects of posoleucel; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 22, 2023, AlloVir announced that it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies over efficacy concerns and stated that it would explore strategic alternatives for the Company. Specifically, AlloVir said it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies after pre-planned analyses concluded they wouldn’t meet their primary endpoints.

On this news, AlloVir’s stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 67.38%, to close at $0.76 per share on December 22, 2023.

